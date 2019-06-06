Baylor senior closer Kyle Hill was lights out in 2019, and he continues to shine with honors.
The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association picked Hill as one of six finalists for its Stopper of the Year Award. He joins Illinois’ Garrett Acton, Connecticut’s Jake Wallace, Eastern Kentucky’s Aaron Ochsenbein, UCLA’s Holden Powell and Vanderbilt’s Tyler Brown on the list. The winner will be announced June 15.
Hill went 6-0 with a perfect 0.00 ERA this year. He made seven saves, and his scoreless streak of 32.2 innings, dating back to last year, is the longest in school history.
The Seattle Mariners made Hill a 10th-round pick earlier this week.