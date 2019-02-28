As students at the academy of baseball go, Davis Wendzel and Davion Downey couldn’t be much more willing students.
“I tell you what, it’s been really fun watching those two develop,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “They’ve come out and done an amazing job. They’ve worked hard, they’re constantly learning. They’re constantly watching video. They’re using some of the technology we have for them to get better.”
How much better? Well, lately Wendzel and Downey have turned the actual diamond into their own personal video game. Wendzel, the team’s junior third baseman, and Downey, their sophomore rightfielder, hammered two home runs apiece in Baylor’s 10-4 win over Dallas Baptist on Tuesday night. And they weren’t wall-scrapers, either. These were no-doubters.
“Those balls were hit pretty hard (Tuesday), and I think a lot of our lineup did a really good job in hitting some balls hard,” Rodriguez said. “I was just really happy with the overall performance, but those two did something pretty special.”
Wendzel and Downey are reflective of a universal trend up and down the Baylor batting order. The 16th-ranked Bears (8-0) have shot out of the batter’s box like a rocket in the first two weeks of the season. They’re hitting .375 as a team with 11 home runs in eight games, and are averaging 10.4 runs per game.
According to Wendzel, there is no mystery to it. It’s not advanced astrophysics.
“We’re just trying to have a good approach up there, and get the barrel to the ball and it happens to go out,” said the slugger, who leads the team with a .516 batting average.
Of course, baseball is a cruel mistress, and nobody stays hot forever. The level of competition is about to increase exponentially for the Bears, as they travel to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic this weekend at Minute Maid Park. They’ll face old Big 12 rival Texas A&M (8-2) on Friday, followed by Rice (3-6) on Saturday and Texas State (5-3) on Sunday.
“It’s just going to be a fun weekend,” Rodriguez said. “Any time you can play in a stadium like that, against competition like that, with the crowd that we’re going to have, I’m just happy the Baylor fans are going to come out and support us. They’re going to have a good product to watch, especially Friday night.”
Anytime the Aggies and Bears get together, it makes for high theater, especially since such reunions are rarer now that they’re in difference conferences. A&M has won the past two meetings, including a 5-4 nailbiter at last year’s Frisco College Classic and a 6-3 decision at the Houston College Classic two years ago.
Asked if he’s been told by Baylor fans that he needs to beat A&M, Rodriguez chuckled.
“I think that’s just kind of ingrained in what we’re supposed to do,” the coach said. “But, the biggest thing is we just need to play well. They’re a very talented team. (John) Doxakis is a great pitcher that we’re going to have to face on Friday. We have our work cut out for us, but I’m really confident the way our guys are playing right now.”
A good crowd is expected for Friday’s game. Undoubtedly, it will include its share of rowdy Aggies, whose “Ball five! Ball five!” chant after an opposing pitcher gives up a four-pitch walk is one of the more underrated college baseball traditions around.
“Hopefully, we don’t get to ball three and we don’t have to worry about it,” Rodriguez said, smiling.
Besides the top-flight competition and the chance to play in a big-league park, the players also look forward to the Houston College Classic’s service opportunities. Since the event benefits the Shriners Hospitals for Children, teams are given chances to visit the Houston hospital and interact with the patients there. The Bears have, in particular, befriended a Shriners patient named Savanna, who suffered severe burns after backing into an outdoor patio heater at her home. She and her family will be in attendance at the tournament this weekend in Houston.
“I think just by having her out here, it’s just a really special thing because you get a chance to see some of the gifts that we have as athletes and people,” Rodriguez said. “Being able to be out here with some of the things that other people go through where you kind of go, ‘Wow, those are real issues.’ You might be in a slump or go 0-for-4 and think that’s an issue, but there’s some people who are battling for some bigger things, and I just love the fact that our guys really embrace that, embrace Savanna, and I’m really excited to see them get back down to that hospital.”
Bear Facts: Besides Baylor, A&M, Rice and Texas State, the College Classic also features TCU and Houston. … This tournament will mark the Aggies’ first trip out of College Station this season. … Rodriguez said that Kyle Harper will continue to start at catcher with Shea Langeliers sidelined by a broken wrist. Backups at the position include Andy Thomas, Davis Wendzel and Jacob Walsh. … Davion Downey and Davis Wendzel have tallied a hit in every BU game thus far this season.