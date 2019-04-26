FORT WORTH — As a projected first-round major league draft choice, TCU ace Nick Lodolo is a pitcher no college baseball team expects to bash around.
But No. 24 Baylor picked at Lodolo and took advantage of his wildness to pull off a 6-3 win over TCU Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Lupton Stadium.
With Texas Tech’s 12-4 win over Oklahoma State, the Bears (28-12, 10-5) moved a half-game ahead of the Cowboys (10-6) for first place in the Big 12 standings. The Bears and Horned Frogs (23-17, 6-7) will play the second game of the series at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Bears collected four hits and two walks off Lodolo (5-4) in 4.2 innings, but he hurt himself even more by hitting three batters with pitches. The Horned Frogs didn’t give their pitchers much defensive support as they made five errors.
"Props to him because he has some of the best stuff in the country and some of the best stuff I’ve seen since I’ve been in college baseball, especially left on left," said Baylor centerfielder Richard Cunningham. "The team did a good job tonight saying you know what it’s going to be tough to hit a bomb, it’s going to be tough to hit one in the gap, so you do whatever you’ve got to do to get on base. Scrap it out and fight for a way to get on base, whether it’s a single to the opposite field hole or getting hit by a pitch or a good hard-fought walk."
Cunningham keyed Baylor’s offense by reaching base in all five at-bats, including two singles, two hit by pitches and a walk. His two-run single in the eighth gave the Bears a much needed three-run cushion.
Baylor starter Paul Dickens allowed six hits, three walks and three runs in 4.2 innings and escaped further trouble by working out of several jams. Baylor’s bullpen did the rest as the Horned Frogs didn’t score again despite several threats.
Logan Freeman, Ryan Leckich (3-0) and Kyle Hill allowed four hits, four walks and no runs in the final 4.1 innings to seal the win.
"Paul Dickens just had a great start for us," said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez. "He got his pitch count up a little bit too much and wasn’t able to get out of the fifth inning. But our bullpen came in and was able to minimize the damage. I was really happy to watch them go in and compete and do what they’ve done all year. They did a masterful job tonight."
The Bears began taking advantage of Lodolo’s wildness in the first inning. After Cunningham walked and Lodolo hit Davis Wendzel with a pitch, Shea Langeliers slashed a run-scoring single to right field.
Lodolo hit Cunningham with a pitch to open the third before Wendzel walked. Langeliers hit a hard grounder to TCU shortstop Adam Oviedo, but the ball bounced off him for an error as Cunningham scored.
Andy Thomas then grounded back to Lodolo, who tried to tag out Wendzel between third and home. But Lodolo was called for fielder’s interference and Wendzel was awarded the run to give the Bears a 3-0 lead.
"When you have a future first-round pick throwing 96 mph, I was just really happy with the approach our guys took and putting pressure on their defense," Rodriguez said. "You have a guy out there that’s pretty talented and we went toe to toe with him and put pressure on them to make plays and took advantage of some of their mistakes."
Dickens gave up hits to open each of the first three innings, but TCU stranded five runners. TCU finally broke through when Austin Henry led off the fourth with a homer over the left-field fence to cut Baylor’s lead to 3-1.
The Horned Frogs pushed across two more runs in the fifth, but had a chance to score a lot more.
Hunter Wolfe opened the inning with a walk before Josh Watson lashed a double down the third-base line. After Dickens hit Jake Guenther with a pitch to load the bases, Alex Osola drilled a run-scoring single.
Watson scored on Henry’s sacrifice fly to cut Baylor’s lead to 4-3. Freeman relieved and walked Andrew Keefer as the Horned Frogs loaded the bases again, but struck out Conner Shepherd to escape further damage.
The Horned Frogs loaded the bases again in the sixth before Leckich relieved Freeman with two outs and struck out Johnny Rizer to keep TCU off the board.
The Bears created a little breathing room in the eighth when Cunningham drilled a two-run single off Dalton Brown. Davion Downey and Chase Wehsener singled and scored on Cunningham’s hit.
TCU put together another threat in the eighth as Wolfe singled and Watson doubled with one out. But Leckich struck out Guenther before Kyle Hill forced Isola to fly out to end the inning.
In the ninth, Hill walked Henry and Keefer singled, but he retired the final two batters to nail down his sixth save.
"It’s unbelievable when a guy like Ryan Leckich or Kyle Hill comes in there and you almost know the strikeout is a guarantee," Cunningham said. "It’s not necessarily because it’s the hitter’s problem, it’s the pitcher is that good and we know what we’re going to get from him. I’m so proud of those guys, and I’m so thankful for their leadership."