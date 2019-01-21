The preseason plaudits continue to roll in for the Baylor baseball team, as a trio of players earned preseason All-American honors from D1Baseball.com on Monday.
Junior pitcher Cody Bradford, catcher Shea Langeliers and third baseman Davis Wendzel all made the squad as second-team honorees.
Bradford, who had already been named a preseason All-American by Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball, is coming off a breakthrough year in which he transformed himself into one of the top aces in the country. He won Big 12 Pitcher of the Year honors from both the conference, becoming the first Baylor pitcher to do so, and the Tribune-Herald, and went 7-6 with a 2.51 era. He also became the first Baylor pitcher to tally back-to-back complete-game shutouts.
Like Bradford, Langeliers also had already nabbed preseason All-America honors from Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball. The stud catcher hit .252 last year with 49 runs, 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 44 RBIs. He threw out 69.7 percent of would-be base stealers, and is expected to be a high draft pick in the MLB Draft in June.
Wendzel’s All-America honor was his first. He belted eight home runs and a team-high 49 RBIs in 2018 to go along with a .310 average and 22 doubles. Wendzel finished third in the Big 12 in two-baggers.
Coming off a 37-21 season that included the program’s first-ever Big 12 tournament title, Baylor will start preseason practice on Friday. The Bears return all eight of their starting position players and the entire weekend rotation from 2018.