The No. 19 Baylor baseball team will try to get some payback on Sam Houston State when it hosts the Bearkats at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.
The Big 12-leading Bears (24-10) took two of three games from Oklahoma over the weekend. They dropped an 8-7 game to Sam Houston in the teams' first meeting on March 19.
Sam Houston (22-11) is coming off a series win over Stephen F. Austin. The Bearkats lead the Southland Conference with a 14-4 record in league games.
Following the game against the Bearkats, Baylor will head to Lubbock for a three-game series with No. 16 Texas Tech beginning Thursday.