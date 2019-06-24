The Baylor baseball team will face three SEC schools in the 2020 College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The Bears will open with Missouri at 11 a.m. Feb. 28, followed by LSU at 3 p.m. Feb. 29, and Arkansas at 7 p.m. March 1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please support local journalism by becoming a digital subscriber or adding digital to your newspaper subscription.
The Baylor baseball team will face three SEC schools in the 2020 College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The Bears will open with Missouri at 11 a.m. Feb. 28, followed by LSU at 3 p.m. Feb. 29, and Arkansas at 7 p.m. March 1.
On the heels of a pair of successful freshman seasons, Baylor track and field’s Matthew Moorer and Alyssa Miller will represent the Bears at the USA Track and Field Under-20 Outdoor Championships this weekend.
The Baylor Lady Bears and Connecticut Huskies will renew their rivalry of perennial women’s basketball powerhouses next season when Baylor travels to the northeast.
Zach Duke is getting ready to attempt a pretty nifty trick – turning wine into water.
When a high school athlete makes his or her decision about where they’ll attend college, the common parlance is “commitment.” The athlete commits to that school.
To be a great teammate, an athlete has to care more about the people around him or her than individual glory. He or she has to make the group better rather than simply wait for moments to shine.