Call it a fast start. Or call it good ol’ fashioned home cookin’.
Whatever you want to label it, it’s working for Steve Rodriguez and company.
The Bears’ lumber was on display yet again on Sunday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark against Cornell, racking up 12 more runs on 16 hits and allowing only four runs on seven hits en route to a series sweep, the second of the young season in as many tries. And if you’re keeping score at home, that’s a whopping 39 runs on 47 hits in the weekend series.
Granted, it’s against a team that finished 14-21-1 in the Ivy League a season ago, so the numbers may seem bloated. Nonetheless – including their four-game sweep of Holy Cross to start the 2018-2019 season – the Bears are bringing the boom.
“We have been working on a lot of different things — just getting on plain and hitting balls hard, that’s all we have been focusing on,” Rodriguez said. “I’m really happy with how our guys are swinging the bat right now. I’m really happy with what we are seeing.”
That’s putting it mildly. Baylor is hitting .370 as a team, slugging a whopping .560 with seven homers and 64 RBI on 95 hits. And 34 walks. With 22 doubles and three triples. The accolades could continue, but you get the point. in
And it didn’t take long for the Bears to get cracking Sunday afternoon. Davion Downey cranked a one-hop, two-run double off the right field wall in the bottom of the first, evening the score at 2-2 and trumping Will Simoneit’s two-run blast in the top half of the inning for the Big Red. It was the first time the Bears trailed in the series, and it was brief.
The following inning, the Bears broke loose. On the heels of a Josh Bissonette walk, Kyle Harper hammered a Jeb Bemiss pitch out of the park to put Baylor up 4-2. Harper, subbing in at catcher for injured All-American Shea Langeliers, tallied his first four bagger of the year and he knew he got ahold of one.
“I knew it was a 1-0 count and I knew the guy was trying to get ahead with a fastball and I just laid into one,” he said. “I knew I squared it up — it was one of those where you can’t feel it off the bat.”
But the Bears weren’t finished. With two outs, Davis Wendzel doubled home a run and two batters later, Cole Haring jacked a three-run homer, scoring Wendzel and Davion Downey, who was hit by a pitch. The left fielder felt he hit it well, but wasn’t sure it was good enough.
“They have been throwing me off speed, first pitch every time, so I sat off speed and I didn’t think it was going out but we had a little different wind today, so thank God for that,” Haring said.
After a single from Chase Wehsener, Ricky Martinez doubled him home, capping the scoring for the inning. Baylor added solo runs in the fourth, fifth and eighth on singles by Haring and Bissonette and a sac fly by Richard Cunningham.
“I think overall, I was really happy with some of the small things we did,” Rodriguez said. “I thought we handled the bat a lot better today than we did yesterday.
Overshadowed by the slugfest was a strong pitching performance from the Bears bullpen. Battling injuries, starter Cody Bradford threw only two innings. The following seven innings were handled nicely by a combo of Jimmy Winston, Ryan Leckich and Kyle Hill — all of whom fired one scoreless inning — and Anderson Needham.
The freshman, out of Rockwall, lasted four innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out six. Rodriguez was quick to recognize his bullpen.
“Our bullpen did a really good job this weekend of coming in and minimizing some kind of hairy situations,” he said.
Baylor’s schedule gets amped up this week, starting with a matchup with Dallas Baptist on Tuesday. The Bears then travel to Houston for the annual Shriners Classic to face Texas A&M, Rice and Texas State.
But with performances like this in the book, Haring and his teammates should be oozing with confidence.
“We are taking it week by week,” he said. “It’s a confidence booster and we are taking it into this next week against DBU and seeing what we can do with it in Houston when we get there.”