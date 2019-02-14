It’s not that they’re sick of seeing each other’s faces. That’s not it at all.
They’re just sick of seeing each other’s fastballs and power swings.
“We’re done with playing each other, and we’re happy about it,” said Baylor third baseman Davis Wendzel, unable to suppress a cheesy grin. “We’ve played each other way too many times, and we’re ready to start playing some other people.”
With the talent on hand in the Baylor dugout, it’s little wonder they’re ready to face another team. The Bears could use the break in competition.
It’s been a full decade since a Baylor baseball season has crackled with this much season-opening anticipation. The Bears are ranked anywhere from 12th to 21st, depending on the preseason poll, and that No. 12 ranking by Perfect Game is the program’s highest preseason spot since starting the 2009 season at No. 8.
No mystery surrounds the pollsters’ affinity for Baylor. The Bears don’t have everybody back from last year’s 37-21 season that ended in the Stanford Regional, but they’re not far off. Baylor returns the entire starting position lineup, the regular designated hitter, and all three weekend starters. The main area that took a hit due to graduation was the bullpen.
“It makes my job a lot easier, knowing that some of the things that we have to kind of refine and just make sure that we pay attention to the details, it’s a little easier,” said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez, who is entering his fourth season as the Bears’ skipper. “Because we know they’ve been here, they’ve gone through it, they know what our expectations are. And they understand, because they’ve seen the results of paying attention to those things.”
One underrated yet essential element to Baylor’s late-season surge — which included the program’s first-ever Big 12 tournament title — was the bullpen’s reliability. Known as the “old guys,” pitchers like Alex Phillips, Drew Robertson, Kyle Hill and Troy Montemayor slammed the door on many a rally attempt.
Only Hill, who fashioned a 4-1 record with a 2.62 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55 innings, returns from that group. The right-hander will ascend to the vacancy at closer left by the departure of the record-setting Montemayor.
He’s also looking to serve as the right-hand man to pitching coach Jon Strauss.
“My approach pretty much stays the same,” Hill said. “Same type of pitcher as last year. But as far as being the leader of the bullpen and helping the younger guys, showing them how to be prepared, how to get physically prepared with everything and how it’s done, I feel like an extra Coach Strauss.”
On the front end, the Bears should be able to employ some strong-arm tactics to bully batters. Junior left-hander Cody Bradford emerged as one of the best pitchers in the country in 2018. He gained strength in the weight room and refined his command, and the end result was a 7-6 record with a 2.51 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 96.2 innings. The Big 12 Pitcher of the Year hurled consecutive complete-game shutouts against TCU and Kansas State, becoming the first player in BU history to reach that standard.
Could another growth spurt for the 6-foot-3 Bradford be in order?
“We have quite a few guys who have kind of piqued my interest in regards to my own personal expectations for them this year,” Rodriguez said. “Cody is obviously one of them, just because he’s an unbelievably smart kid, he’s talented. I will say this, he kind of came from nowhere. But at the same time, we kind of saw something in him that we thought had a chance to be pretty good, and he’s really turned out to be that way. I always have high expectations for him.”
Right-hander Hayden Kettler (8-4, 3.81) topped the team in wins as the Saturday starter. Southpaw Tyler Thomas returns for his sophomore season, and may boast the best all-around stuff of the trio, though he needs to sharpen his control after walking 55 batters in 53.1 innings.
In the field, the Bears are sturdy up the middle and no less sharp at the corners. First baseman Andy Thomas (.324, 34 RBIs) occasionally carried the offense in the early stretch of the season, when the bats were slow to thaw. The Bears tagged 23 home runs in the first 30 games, averaging just 4.7 runs per game, which led to a sluggish 14-16 record. Then the hitters awoke with zest, crunching 31 homers and averaging 8.3 runs in the final 28 games, in which the Bears went 23-5.
At the hot corner, Wendzel features a powerful arm and bat. He’s coming off a season in which he hit .310 with eight home runs and a team-high 49 RBIs before being taken by the Boston Red Sox in the 37th round of last June’s Major League Draft as a draft-eligible sophomore. Wendzel opted to return to school for at least one more ride.
“Being draft-eligible before was a learning experience, and great for this year,” said Wendzel, whose Sasquatch-ian beard and mane are already in midseason form. “It just shows you that people see you at your best and people see you at your worst. It’s not going to change anything, you’ve just got to play the best you can.”
Senior Josh Bissonette (.269, 39 RBIs) will man second base, while sophomore Nick Loftin has All-America capability at shortstop. Loftin served as the mortar filling the cracks between the bricks last year, splitting time between the outfield, shortstop and the bullpen, while racking up a .306 average and team-leading 52 runs scored.
Fifth-year senior Richard Cunningham hasn’t been at Baylor since the Bush Administration — it only feels that way. Rodriguez and the Bears are glad to have him back, as Cunningham should return to his old post in center field after being relegated to DH duties in 2018 due to injury. The perpetually positive Cunningham still made his impact known, both as a leader in the clubhouse and with his potent bat (.342 average, 9 homers, 38 RBIs).
Cole Haring (.255, 40 runs), Davion Downey (.274, 33 RBIs) and T.J. Raguse (.324) bring ample experience to the outfield group, and Raguse has seen plenty of past action at DH.
Behind the plate, Shea Langeliers is a rock. This will likely be the junior catcher’s last season in Waco, as he figures to be an early-round pick in the June MLB Draft. In addition to serving as an intimidating traffic cop for opposing base stealers, Langeliers is Baylor’s most prolific power hitter, with 21 career home runs to his credit.
With such experience on hand, the new guys shouldn’t feel much pressure to perform. Nevertheless, Rodriguez thinks several could make a significant impact. Paul Dickens, a junior left-hander who transferred from Navarro, will get his shot to add more pop to the pitching staff. Rodriguez also mentioned freshman pitchers Anderson Needham and Ryan Segner, freshman infielder Ricky Martinez, and junior outfielder/first baseman Mack Mueller, a transfer from Cisco, as other newcomers to watch.
Baylor hasn’t reached the College World Series since 2005, but it’s not a far-flung notion to envision the 2019 Bears making a run at the fourth CWS berth in program history. It all starts Friday, with Baylor taking on Holy Cross in the first of a four-game set.
“I want to see them relax as quickly as possible. It’s good to be excited, it’s good to be anxious,” Rodriguez said. “If there’s any other feeling than that, it’s probably a little more worrisome. I want to make sure that they go out there and they execute. And regardless of who we’re playing, how we’re going to play is really going to be determined on how we execute. Pretty simple.”