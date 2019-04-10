Baylor baseball’s Richard Cunningham has been named as one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, it was announced Wednesday.
To qualify, a student-athlete must be a senior in terms of NCAA eligibility and excel in the classroom, community, with their character, and in competition. CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.
Fan voting will help determine the winner. Fans can vote online at www.seniorclassaward.com through June 10.
Cunningham owns a .311 batting average with 42 hits and 23 RBIs, and he’s been an academic All-American in the classroom. He plans to finish his MBA this spring.