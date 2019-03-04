Due to cold temperatures, Baylor baseball’s scheduled game with UT-Arlington for Tuesday has been rescheduled for May 14, also at Baylor Ballpark.
The Bears (9-2) fell from No. 16 to No. 25 in the Baseball America Top 25 poll after a 1-2 record at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston over the weekend. Baylor suffered losses to Texas A&M and Rice in its first two games before rallying for a win over Texas State on Sunday.
Baylor will next host Nebraska in a three-game series beginning Friday. All tickets are $5. Game times are 6:35 p.m. on Friday, 3:05 p.m. Saturday and 12:05 p.m. Sunday.