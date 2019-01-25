The first pitch of the season is still weeks away, but Cody Bradford has already tallied a big win. In fact, among all the guys in the Baylor baseball clubhouse, Bradford won the offseason.
He gained a fiancée. All his teammates gained was a new ping pong table.
Granted, it’s a really nice ping pong table, but still.
Bradford’s offseason highlight – he proposed to his girlfriend, Baylor softball player Madi O’Neal, and she said yes – underscores a BU baseball squad that’s feeling pretty good about life right about now. As the Bears gathered for the first practice of the 2019 season on Friday, they had to admire their surroundings. There’s a newly updated locker room, complete with that aforementioned glass-top ping pong table that features a customized base made out of baseball bats. But even better, the Bears are busting at the seams with talent.
All eight position starters, the starting designated hitter, and the entire weekend rotation return from a team that went 37-21 and secured the program’s second straight NCAA tournament berth. That’s created a pervading optimism, and plenty of outside expectations. Baylor is ranked in several Top 25 preseason polls – coming in at No. 12 by Perfect Game, No. 15 by D1Baseball.com, No. 18 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll, and No. 21 by Collegiate Baseball.
However, Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said that he never wants his team thinking it can just roll the ball onto the diamond and automatically win.
“It’s not really with our guys, but there’s a cliché there, that ‘I’m putting too much pressure on myself,’” Rodrigeuz said. “And I’ve heard that so much. I’ve really tried to analyze that in a lot of different ways. But here’s my view on that, when you’re trying to put too much pressure on yourself chances are you’re not really as prepared as you should be. The pressure that we face on a daily basis is innate in our job.”
It’s a message he doesn’t really have to repeatedly preach to his squad, as the Bears say they’ve already learned that lesson.
“You cannot allow yourself to take a step back, lose an edge, just because on paper we’re extremely talented,” said fifth-year senior outfielder Richard Cunningham. “And a lot of that is a testament to our coaching staff. They will never allow that. If you ever see Coach Rod take a day off, then something’s going on.
“Our coaching staff sets that tone, and then I also think our senior leadership sets that tone, and then our young guys, our new guys, have bought in better than I’ve ever seen a class do that in my life. It’s fun. There’s a really good intensity.”
Granted, there’s still a comfort level when the lineup card is filled with proven, familiar names. Bradford, a junior left-hander, is the reigning Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, following a 7-6 season in which he struck out 87 batters in 96.2 innings. His battery mate, junior catcher Shea Langeliers, could be an early-round pick in the June MLB Draft. Langeliers can pound the ball, with 21 career home runs in 437 at-bats, and also boasts a fire hose for a right arm. He continually douses any threat of an opposing running game – throwing out 69.7 percent of attempted base stealers in 2018.
For a Division I player who doubles as a draft prospect, junior year can sometimes be a little stressful. Langeliers said he just wants to live in the moment – and try to lead Baylor to as many wins as possible.
“It’s all about this season, and it’s all about winning,” Langeliers said.
Other key players back include sophomore shortstop/pitcher Nick Loftin, junior third baseman Davis Wendzel, junior pitcher Hayden Kettler and junior first baseman Andy Thomas. With such a nice nucleus in place, it’s no wonder why the pollsters favor a big year for the Bears.
“If we could play with paper, it’d be great, just kind of throw it out there and see who wins,” Rodrigeuz said. “But that’s not the case. Like I told our guys, it’s great to have all those expectations and all the notoriety for it, but starting today is when it really matters.”
Baylor will open its 2019 season with a four-game home series against Holy Cross beginning Feb. 15.