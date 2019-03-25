Coming off a conference-opening sweep against West Virginia, the Baylor baseball team takes a break from conference play to host Texas Southern in a scheduled two-game series Tuesday and Wednesday at the Baylor Ballpark. Both games are scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.
The Bears (16-6, 3-0 Big 12) are 3-1 in series play, losing only to Nebraska, two games to one. Baylor won their last two games against the Mountaineers 12-1 and 10-4.
Texas Southern (6-16, 4-5 SWAC) won their most recent series against Prairie View A&M this past weekend. The Tigers won the first and third games. The first game was a 34-2 blowout.