The Baylor baseball team will try to ride the wave of a 22-hit game on Sunday into Tuesday’s matchup at Sam Houston State in Huntsville.
The Bears (13-5) will be hitting the road for the first time since March 3, when they wrapped up action at the Shriners College Classic with a win over Texas State. Baylor is 2-0 in midweek contests this season.
The Bearkats (12-5) are coming off a home series win over Incarnate Word. Baylor will be the third Big 12 school Sam Houston has played this year, as the Bearkats split earlier games with Texas and TCU. They also had a contest against Texas Tech canceled.
Game time at Don Sanders Stadium in Huntsville is 6:30 p.m.