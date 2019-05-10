After a week of final exams, Baylor’s baseball players will probably enjoy cutting loose at Baylor Ballpark again on Saturday.
Only this time, they’re not the ones taking the swings and making the pitches.
It’s time again for the 10th annual Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic Youth Experience, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Baylor Ballpark and run throughout the day. Baylor players will indeed be on hand, but they’ll be serving as bat boys and volunteer coaches for more than 200 players from the Little League Challenger Division.
“It’s such a meaningful program,” said Dustin Johnson, the director of sports marketing for Shriners Hospitals who created this event a decade ago. “It’s nice that the Baylor players are able to really build relationships with Shriners patients. They were down at the College Classic (in Houston) in March, and they’ll be back again in 2020. But then to have this event at Baylor Ballpark, it helps raise money for a life-saving cause, and also gives a lot of kids an experience they’ll remember forever.”
The event will feature eight games involving 17 different Challenger teams, including 15 from Waco. There is also a game between the Bastrop and Bandera Challenger teams at 1:30 p.m.
The Challenger Division of Little League is open to kids who have physical or intellectual challenges, and Waco’s league is one of the biggest and best organized in the state, Johnson said.
Saturday’s event is one that the players look forward to every year, he added.
“It’s a highlight for the kids, but it’s also a highlight for the parents,” Johnson said. “To see the picture of the players on the video board, and the parents are out there taking pictures of the picture, you know it means something to them.
“But I think it also has a great amount of significance to the Baylor players. You look at a guy like (senior outfielder) Richard Cunningham, I think this is his fifth event now, starting when he was a freshman till now. And he’s been able to build relationships far more than if you just spent one day in the ballpark as a volunteer.”
The Shriners Youth Experience is free to the public, though donations will be accepted to support the mission of Shriners Hospitals for Children. There are 22 Shriners hospitals in North America, including one in Houston and another in Galveston, and they provide a variety of medical procedures for patients under the age of 18, often at little to no cost to the patient.
“People might think, well, why should I care about a hospital that’s three or four hours away (from Waco)?” Johnson said. “But we actually have several families in Central Texas we provide care for, because it’s specialty care. We even help fund transportation to and from the hospital, as well as financial access to the medical care.”