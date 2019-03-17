After going radio silent for a couple of days at the plate, the Baylor Bears made some serious noise on Sunday – enough to fill a greatest hits album.
Andy Thomas stroked a double to nearly every part of the park, Davis Wendzel essentially bashed a three-run home run out of sheer will, and Baylor pulverized Cal Poly’s pitchers in a 14-3 bloodletting on Sunday at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (13-5) took the series, two games to one, while more than doubling their hit output from the first two days.
Baylor’s 22-hit total spanned at least one of every variety, and covered nearly every square foot of the ballpark. After Poly (7-11) had limited to just nine hits and four combined runs the first two games, Sunday’s fireworks display was a welcomed sight to the Bears.
“That’s huge,” said Wendzel, who went 3-for-5 with a three-run bomb. “Any day you can come to the field and have (22) hits up there, and everyone is getting up there and swinging and it’s going our way, that’s what we love.”
This was a buffet line performance, where everyone eats. Every Baylor starter registered at least one hit, and six players produced multi-hit outings.
What most encouraged Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez was his hitters’ willingness to simply take some hearty cuts. A day before, the Bears let some good pitches to hit slide right past them in a 3-1 loss to the Mustangs.
“I was really happy with the aggressiveness that we took,” Rodriguez said. “Some days you can get over-selective, and I was just really happy with how they got good pitches to hit and laid good swings on them. You can really tell that was being effective, because there were balls shooting down the right-field line, down the left-field line. Everything wasn’t on the pull side. … I’m happy for our guys making the adjustment.”
Sunday has become “fun day” for Andy Thomas, who showed a laser focus from his first at-bat forward. Thomas dealt with a bout with mononucleosis to start the season, and it put him behind the curve from a timing standpoint. But he seems to be getting back in the swing of things, and went 5-for-5, including four doubles in his first four at-bats, each to a different part of the park.
Thomas is hitting .563 (9-for-16) in three Sunday outings this season, with seven doubles and five RBIs.
“Sundays are good for me so far, so I’m loving it,” Thomas said. “It wasn’t so much getting through the mono, it was getting my timing back from the mono. Out for two, two-and-a-half weeks, I’m a timing hitter. There’s a lot of guys who pick up their foot and put it back down, but I need a lot of timing work, so it just takes some at-bats. It’s tough at the beginning, but once you get the timing down, it’s nice.”
Baylor used a five-run rally to jump into the lead in the third inning. Trailing 1-0, Wendzel tied things up when he dumped a single into shallow center. After Thomas added a line-nuzzling double to left, Davion Downey found a hole with a chopper up the middle. The ball eluded the grasp of Mustangs second baseman Jack Kuzma, and Downey had himself a two-run single.
Cole Haring followed by zipping a line-drive two-run home run over the wall in left. Haring missed two weeks’ worth of action with a groin injury, so the Bears are glad to see him getting back in the mix.
From that point on, the hitting onslaught was a go for the Bears. They busted the game open with a three-run fourth, then exploded for six more in the sixth to extend the lead to 14-1.
The fourth inning featured an amazing display of both raw power and sheer determination by Wendzel. The junior slugger unloaded on a fat pitch from Poly’s Matt Arens, crushing it deep down the line in left field and well over the wall. However, the third-base umpire immediately signaled a foul ball once it cleared the wall.
The umpires conferred and ended up going to a video review – that’s an option in college baseball this year – but the fly was upheld as foul.
“The first one I hit, I thought was fair, and they obviously didn’t agree,” Wendzel said. “So Rod (Steve Rodriguez) came up to me and said, ‘Be prepared for bad news.’ I just made my mindset, ‘It’s probably going to be foul, they’re probably not going to overturn it.’ I wasn’t going to give up an at-bat because I was going to be upset about it.”
Wendzel yanked another one deep, but was out in front of it and it hooked clearly foul, over Baylor’s bullpen. Finally, the third time proved charming, as he squared up an Arens slider and powered it over the fence in left-center for a three-run homer. In essence, it felt like three home runs in one at-bat for Wendzel, whose first out of the game traveled even deeper, on a fly to straightaway center in the sixth.
“With that (home run) pitch, you could just tell something like that was going to happen,” Rodriguez said. “You don’t see that very often, but when you do, the guy is locked in right now, he’s hitting the ball really well. He’s one of the best hitters in the country right now.”
Nick Loftin added a solo homer in the sixth for the Bears. He and Wendzel tagged three hits apiece to complement Thomas’s 5-for-5 day. Downey, Richard Cunningham and Josh Bissonette all pitched it two hits.
From a pitching standpoint, the Bears patched things together and made it work. Mercurial sophomore southpaw Tyler Thomas followed a lights-out first inning with a shaky second, as Poly’s eight-hole hitter Myles Emmerson smacked an RBI single to put the Mustangs up 1-0.
Freshman right-hander Blake Helton emerged from the bullpen for the third inning, and he strung together four scoreless frames to pick up his first collegiate win. Helton didn’t overpower the Mustang hitters, but threw 34 of his 56 pitches for strikes and let his defense do the work behind him.
“He did a great job,” Rodriguez said of Helton’s outing. “As a freshman coming in with a three-pitch mix, being able to throw all the pitches for strikes, I was really happy with what he did out there. He’s pretty composed and pretty mature for a young man, so being able to jump into that situation like he did was pretty impressive.”
Baylor’s hit total was its best output since whacking 24 hits last April in an 18-0 win at Kansas State. The Bears would love to bottle some of those line drives for their Tuesday game at Sam Houston State, but they’ve been around long enough to know it doesn’t work that way.
“It’s definitely a little momentum,” Andy Thomas said. “But we can’t look at it like, hey, we hit good on Sunday, so we’ll hit good on Tuesday. We’ll look forward like, we’ll hit good on Tuesday just like we thought we were going to hit good today. So going into Sam Houston, we’re going to have to swing the bats, because they’re a really good team.”