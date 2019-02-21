One week into the season, the Baylor baseball team owns some scars, but no blemishes.
The 16th-ranked Bears aren’t necessarily the picture of health. Junior All-American catcher Shea Langeliers broke the hamate bone in his wrist and will miss several weeks. Big 12 pitcher of the year Cody Bradford has been limited by some soreness. Junior first baseman Andy Thomas will likely miss another week as he recovers from illness.
But as the unbeaten Bears (4-0) prepare for a weekend series with Cornell, they’re not only emboldened about how they’re playing, but by who remains on the field.
“Shea is a stud. He’s as good as there is, and we’re going to be bummed to not have him for a few weeks,” senior centerfielder Richard Cunningham said. “But, if you were ever to see how hard Kyle Harper – and not just Kyle Harper, but any backup on this team – prepares, it would give you so much confidence. If anyone were to go down, it’s that next-guy-up mentality that is alive on well on this baseball team and it’s also very alive and well in this coaching staff.”
Even without Langeliers, the Baylor lineup features plenty of bats that can bop the ball around the park, including Cunningham, rightfielder Davion Downey, shortstop Nick Loftin and third baseman Davis Wendzel. And if the promising season debuts of the likes of Ryan Bertelsman, Kyle Harper and Anderson Needham were any indication, the Bears could be deeper than an Advanced Philosophy class.
“You can view it as an amazing opportunity, and that’s kind of how we’re looking at it,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Shea is obviously a tremendous force behind the plate, one of the most enjoyable players, not only with regard to coaching, but to watch. It’s a great opportunity for guys who may have not had that opportunity to come out and play and show what they can do, and take advantage of it.”
Obviously, Langeliers’ special blend of skills are virtually irreplaceable. The junior’s 21 career home runs top any player on the team, and he’s a one-man stop sign on the basepaths, thanks to his strong, accurate arm. Such tools are why he’s projected to be a first-round pick in the June MLB Draft by some draft analysts.
Rodriguez said that he’s had several players encounter hamate bone injuries over the years. He expected Langeliers to be sidelined anywhere from “2 1/2 to 5 weeks.”
“It usually happens just swinging. It’s usually something they start to feel,” Rodriguez said. “It’s kind of a weird thing. I’ve never had it happen to myself, so I can’t give you the exact feeling of it. But it’s just all of the sudden a sore wrist or a sore palm, and then all of the sudden it doesn’t go away.”
Rodriguez said that the surgery to address the injury removes the hamate bone altogether, so there is little risk of re-injury.
In his debut for the Bears behind the plate last Sunday, Harper, a redshirt freshman out of Cy-Creek, didn’t look like he was in over his head. He picked up the first hit of his career on an RBI double in the eighth inning, and he channeled his best Langeliers impression by slingshotting the ball around the infileld, including cutting down a Holy Cross runner on a strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out double play.
“He’s got an absolute hose, in baseball terminology,” Cunningham said. “He did some things this fall in the outfield, I’ve seen him on the mound, the guy throws bullets wherever he is. Like I said, it’s next-man-up mentality, and I’m so excited for Kyle Harper and what he’s going to do for us back there. You’re going to see some really impressive things. So, buckle up. Even though it’s not Shea, there’s still going to be some fun going on.”
In much the same way, Needham could be needed for the Bears on the mound should Bradford continue to be limited. Rodriguez plans to start his junior ace in Sunday’s series finale against Cornell, but the BU staff will be “overly cautious” with him, the coach said.
“We’re going to go based on feel for him,” Rodriguez said. “He’s going to go out there and start on Sunday, and we’re going to go based on how he feels. And we’re not in the business of pushing guys past where we feel comfortable. He’s unbelievably honest and true to who he is and what he is, and he’s going to do everything he can help us win, but we’re not going to push it to the point where we injure him at any point.”
Needham figures to be a capable backup plan if Bradford pitches only a couple of innings. The 6-foot-4 freshman right-hander out of Rockwall Heath opened his career in fine fashion against Holy Cross, taking a no-hitter into the fifth in Sunday’s 6-1 win.
“Oh my gosh, if that kid comes out and does that and has the ability to command the strike zone, I’m telling you, he has a chance to be something really special in the future,” Rodriguez said. “Just watching him go out there, the presence he has on the mound, he’s 6-4 but looks like he’s 6-7. Long, tall, skinny, strong. That’s how you build them. He’s exactly where he is right now and where we want him, and I really do think in the future you’re going to see a lot more of him.”
While the Bears have a series under their belts, Cornell will be making its season debut this weekend. The Big Red was 14-24-1 last year, and 9-12 in the Ivy League. … Rodriguez said that he expects to either reschedule another game with Texas State or pick up a game with another opponent following Tuesday’s rainout in San Marcos. … Cornell will be making its first trip to Waco in 22 years, and will be playing a Big 12 opponent for the first time since a 2005 trip to West Virginia.