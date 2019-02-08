Following a convincing road win in its season opener last weekend, the No. 1 Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team will try to make it two in a row when it faces East Texas Baptist on Saturday.
The Bears (1-0) have won their past 20 matches, dating back to a 2017 loss to Oregon.
East Texas Baptist will host its first-ever A&T match, as the Tigers are in their debut year as a program. They’re the second Texas school to field a program, though Mary Hardin-Baylor will start its first season in 2020.
Match time in Marshall on Saturday is 4 p.m.