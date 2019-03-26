Top-ranked Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling squad just continues to stand atop the pyramid, as firm and unshakeable as ever.
The Bears claimed their 25th consecutive victory by topping visiting Converse College, 284.735 to 270.415, on Tuesday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (6-0) was on top of its games, registering six scores of 9.95 or better, including a perfect 10 in the open heat of the pyramid event, to hand the Valkyries (3-1) their first loss of the year. It was the Bears’ fifth perfect 10 of the season and third in that open pyramid heat.
In tumbling, Baylor recorded impressive scores in all six heats, highlighted by Hope Bravo’s 9.95 score in the aerial pass and Kaylee Adams’ 9.975 score in the six element heat.
Baylor, which is now 47-1 all-time under Felecia Mulkey, will next travel to Arizona Christian for a Saturday match.