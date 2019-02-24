Four-time national champions Baylor acrobatics and tumbling defeated No. 3 Quinnipiac at the Ferrell Center Sunday, 280.775 to 269.675.
The meeting between the two teams was the first since the 2018 National Championship, where the Bears downed the Bobcats, 283.360-274.650.
Baylor (3-0) is now 5-0 in home openers and 44-1 all-time since Felicia Mulkey became the head coach. The Bears have won 22 consecutive meets.
Baylor will travel to No. 2 Oregon for a meet on March 3. The last time Baylor and Oregon competed against each other was in the national semi-finals in April, 2018, as the Bears went on to win the national championship.
Baylor will host two more meets this season, against No. 8 Converse College on March 26 and No. 2 Oregon on April 7. The team will also host the 2019 NCATA National Championship April 25-27.