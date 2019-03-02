The No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team will put its 22-match winning streak on the line when it goes to Eugene, Ore., to face the No. 2 Oregon Ducks on Sunday at 4 p.m. Central time.
The Bears (3-0) have lost only once in five seasons under head coach Felecia Mulkey, and the last time came in Eugene, on Feb. 25, 2017. All-time under Mulkey, Baylor is 11-1 against Oregon, her former school.
Oregon (3-0) is coming off a dominant 40-point win over Arizona Christian its last time out. The Ducks are coached by Keenyn Won, one of the Mulkey’s former star athletes at Oregon.
This will mark the first of two regular-season meetings between the Bears and Ducks, as the teams will meet again on April 7 in Waco.