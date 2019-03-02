The No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team will put its 22-match winning streak on the line when it goes to Eugene, Ore., to face the No. 2 Oregon Ducks on Sunday at 4 p.m. Central time.
The Bears (3-0) have lost only once in five seasons under head coach Felecia Mulkey, and the last time came in Eugene, on Feb. 25, 2017. All-time under Mulkey, Baylor is 11-1 against Oregon, her former school.
Oregon (3-0) is coming off a dominant 40-point win over Arizona Christian its last time out. The Ducks are coached by Keenyn Won, one of the Mulkey’s former star athletes at Oregon.
This will mark the first of two regular-season meetings between the Bears and Ducks, as the teams will meet again on April 7 in Waco.
Baylor equestrian knocks off TCU
SPRINGTOWN, Texas — The No. 5 Baylor equestrian team grabbed an 11-7 road win over No. 8 TCU to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 championship meet.
The Bears (7-3, 3-1) will be the No. 1 seed for the fourth time in the last five years in the Big 12 championship meet March 29-30 in Stillwater, Okla.
Baylor and TCU (5-6, 1-3) tied 2-2 in equitation over fences with Baylor’s Catherine Moorhead and Gia Gulino earning points. TCU won 4-1 in horsemanship and took a 6-3 lead at the halfway mark of the meet as Kaylee Mellott earned the lone point for the Bears.
In reining, Baylor took a 3-1 win with Carly Salter, Madaline Callaway and Sydney Scheckel earning points. BU locked it up with a 5-0 win in flat riding behind most outstanding performer Madison Day.
Baylor will conclude its regular season schedule by hosting Texas A&M next Saturday.