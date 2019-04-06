The No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling squad will close out the regular season with a rivalry showdown with No.2 Oregon at noon on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (8-0) is 12-1 against the Ducks since Felecia Mulkey arrived as head coach in 2015, including an eight-point win earlier this season in Eugene, Ore. Mulkey is a former Oregon head coach who started the program there.
Baylor is coming off its highest score of the year, a 288-point outing in a tri-meet against Arizona Christian and Hawaii Pacific. The Ducks are 5-1 on the year, and have won two straight since the home loss to Baylor.
Sunday’s match will be televised by Fox Sports Southwest Plus.