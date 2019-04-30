The line was sitting right there on a tee. John Morris couldn’t resist the temptation, and he took a swing.
“By my count, that’s two Coach Mulkeys with national championships this year,” the Voice of the Bears said.
Well-played, J-Mo. But, obviously, he’s right. It’s enough to make you wonder if Matt Knoll, the former Baylor tennis coach who brought the school’s first national championship in 2004, has “Mulkey” as his middle name.
It’s such an unusual coincidence that two of Baylor’s most celebrated coaches share a name. Kim Mulkey has built the Lady Bear basketball program into one of the nation’s standard bearers for the sport over the past 20 years, and guided her squad to the program’s third NCAA title in early April. Felecia Mulkey, meanwhile, is newer to the scene at Baylor, as the head coach of the acrobatics and tumbling program, but no less acclaimed. When the Bears won it all last weekend at the Ferrell Center, it marked their fifth straight NCATA title, as well as the ninth in Coach Fee’s career.
Clearly, Mulkey is the most successful surname in the history of Baylor athletics, surpassing even Johnson (Michael, Vinnie, Niya, Gary Don), Smith (Steve, James Ray, Rodney, Stacey Bowers Smith) and Jeffrey (James, Jay, Neal).
The two women are not related, not in the kinfolk sense anyway. While they’re different in myriad ways, that’s not what I find interesting about this M&M coaching duo. (Hmmm, which one is regular, and which one is peanut? That’s a debate for another day.)
I’ve covered both coaches, and have spotted several similarities, characteristics that help speak to the incredible run of prosperity they have attained. For instance:
Preparation is paramount
You’ll never see a Kim-coached squad that hasn’t been intensely drilled on what they’ll face in the next game. In the same way, Fee’s A&T teams practice their stunts for hours on end leading up to meet day, seeking to sharpen up every flip, twist and detail.
A quote often attributed to Benjamin Franklin states it thusly: “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.”
The Mulkeys understand that. That’s why you don’t see their teams panic when things get a little chaotic.
Watching Kim’s basketball team this year, I thought to myself, they just don’t get rattled. They’re desensitized to horror.
The most memorable example unfolded in the NCAA title game against Notre Dame, when the team’s emotional heartbeat and defensive savant Lauren Cox went down with an injury late in the third quarter. Sensing an opening, the Irish opened the fourth quarter on a 19-5 run to crank up the drama to Oscar-winning movie level.
But Chloe Jackson and the Lady Bears answered every challenge, and you’d better believe all those hours in practice helped.
“We’re always prepared for the little things,” guard DiDi Richards said after the game. “Everything was foreshadowing this event.”
Baylor’s gymnasts on the A&T team also prepare with a dutiful intensity. Many of BU’s routines center on being perfectly synchronized, and it would be impossible to just show up on meet day and hope to wing that.
It’s not just about the outcome
Winning is great. That’s the objective. But what both Kim and Fee understand is that it’s not necessarily about chasing victories, it’s about chasing excellence. Do that, and the wins will follow.
Following Baylor’s win over Quinnipiac in last Friday’s NCATA semifinals, Felecia Mulkey was asked about the performance and if she’d still be able to nit-pick some things for her team to focus on for the championship match the next day.
“Did you just call me a nit-picker? Is that what he called me?” Mulkey said, laughing.
The funny thing is, she wasn’t offended at all. She owns that label, as she went on to elaborate.
“I am going to nit-pick, and we have some stuff, we’re going to go back and talk about some stuff that we need to make some changes,” Fee said.
Perfection is elusive, but you’ll never reach it unless you stretch out your arms and try. By demanding excellence, both Mulkeys put forth an expectation that yields spectacular results.
It’s no accident, for instance, that the first 40-0 women’s basketball team in NCAA history (in 2012) was coached by Kim. This year’s squad went 37-1, losing only a nonconference road game at Stanford.
It’s a shorter season, but Felecia Mulkey’s Baylor teams have put together perfect records in four of her five seasons on campus, and have won the national title every year. In five years, the Bears are 53-1 all-time under Fee.
They care about their kids
It wasn’t really a surprise to those of us who have followed Kim for a while, but one of the images of the NCAA title game that seemed to resonate with people across the nation was the sight of the coach crouching over Cox and consoling the player after her injury.
Yeah, she cares. Deeply. They both do – Kim and Fee.
Now, in that regard they’re like a lot of coaches, at Baylor and beyond. When you spend that much time with a group of people, you ought to become invested in them. That means caring about who they are as human beings, not just what they can bring to your team on the court or the field or the mat.
Again, I find that to be the case with the majority of coaches. But not all of them, and few can match the same passion that Mulkey squared shows.
In one of her championship postgame interviews with ESPN’s Holly Rowe, Kim Mulkey broke down, the emotion of the moment, coupled with Cox’s still-unknown status at that point, catching up with her. It’s not the first time we’ve witnessed that level of caring pour out of Kim. She’s had a number of players deal with tragic losses of family members or season-ending injuries during her time in Waco, and she’s always there to hug ‘em, to cry with ‘em, to encourage ‘em.
Fee knows her way around a Kleenex box as well. She always cries at the last meet of the year, when her hard-working seniors perform for the final time. It’s just a given.
Sitting next to seniors Kaylee Adams and Ashley Echelberger and sophomore Briana Harris in the post-championship press conference last Saturday, Mulkey didn’t try to hide her boo-hooing.
“It was Ashley’s last pass, the quad, I cried,” she said. “Kaylee’s last pass, duo, I cried. Bri’s debut, single pass today, she did fantastic. Cried. So, yeah, it was a great meet.”
Kim and Fee care for their athletes. They love those girls, those women, to death. In turn, their players tend to love them back, and are typically willing to run through a wall in order to follow the coaches’ instructions.
In the end, it’s a proven formula that these two prolific coaches have established. Practice with a purpose. Push yourself to excellence. Invest in your athletes.
Do all that, and man, you’re bound to see some amazing results.
Got Mulk?
At Baylor they do, and that’s all they need.