PHOENIX – Two more teams fell by the wayside next to the No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team on Saturday night at the Fultz Memorial Gymnasium.
The Bears (8-0) defeated host Arizona Christian and fellow visitor Hawaii Pacific in a tri-meet, finishing with a total of 288.31 points. Hawaii Pacific (1-5) finished with 275.335 points, while the homestanding Firestorm (3-8) totaled 256.72.
That makes 27 straight wins for Baylor, which last lost in 2017.
Baylor scored two perfect 10s, one in the toss heat of the compulsory round and another in the second heat of the acro portion. The Bears also had several other scores of 9.90 or higher.
Baylor will host No. 2 Oregon next Sunday at noon in its regular-season finale.