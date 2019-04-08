Baylor’s Ashley Echelberger and Joie Hensley won weekly honors from the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association on Monday.
Echelberger was named the NCATA Athlete of the Week for the second straight week and the third time this season. Hensley, meanwhile, was named Co-Specialist of the Week alongside Kelsey Kyle of Fairmont (W.Va) State.
Echelberger, a senior top from Georgetown, Texas, scored two perfect 10s in Baylor’s tri-meet win over Arizona Christian and Hawaii Pacific. Hensley, a junior top from Castle Pines, Colo., won her fourth Specialist of the Week honor of the year thanks to a strong week that included a perfect 10 in the open toss event.