Baylor’s acrobatic and tumbling team has won four national championships and has gone undefeated throughout this season. It makes sense, then, that they would be given the No. 1 overall seed at the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association National Championship Tournament. The tournament will be hosted by the Bears on April 25-27.
Baylor’s first opponent in the tournament will be eighth-seeded Gannon. It will take place April 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ferrell Center. The team competition will be a quarterfinal match, and individuals will also be competing to reach the individual event finals.
The semifinals in the competition will be Friday at 7 p.m. and the Finals will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. The individual finals will take place Saturday at 11 a.m.