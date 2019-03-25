The No. 1 Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team will host Converse College Monday at 6 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears (5-0) are coming off a road win against Hawaii Pacific, outscoring the Sharks 284.190 to 277.355 last Tuesday.
The Converse Valkyries are 3-0 for the season with wins against Belmont Abbey, Fairmont State and Alderson Broaddus University. The win against Alderson Broaddus was 276.565-267.425 on March 9. Converse has improved on their score with each outing.
Baylor is the four-time defending national champions in acrobatics and tumbling and have been ranked No. 1 since the preseason.