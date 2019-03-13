HONOLULU – Baylor’s top-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team stayed perfect on the year, beating Hawaii Pacific, 284.190 to 277.355 at Moanalua Gym on Tuesday night.
The Bears (5-0) never trailed in the match, and posted two perfect 10s on the day – one in the toss heat of the compulsory and another in the third heat of the pyramid event. After the pyramid portion, Baylor held a slim lead at 97.95 to the Sharks’ 97.55, but the Bears were able to stretch things on the scoreboard in the toss and tumbling events.
Baylor’s 24th straight win improves the program to 46-1 all-time under head coach Felecia Mulkey. The Bears will next compete against No. 8 Converse College on March 26.