EUGENE, Ore. – Top-ranked Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling team stayed perfect on the season by elevating past No. 2 Oregon, 285.150 to 277.355, on the Ducks’ home mat.
The Bears (4-0) won all six events, though some were tightly contested. They had to put up some strong scores in order to take down Oregon (3-1), including a 9.95 in the open pyramid heat, a 9.90 in the open toss, and a 9.95 in the aerial pass by Hope Bravo in tumbling. Senior Kaylee Adams had a 9.90 score in the six-element pass.
The Bears finished off with a sassy and well-synchronized effort in the team event, outscoring Oregon, 100.35 to 95.43, in that closing routine. The 285 total score by Baylor was its high score of the year.
Next up for Baylor A&T is a March 12 match at Hawaii Pacific in Kaneohe, Hawaii.