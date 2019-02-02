Before an actress gets into character and takes the stage, she may ask herself, “What’s my motivation?”
The athletes on the Baylor acrobatics and tumbling could pose themselves the same question. After four straight national championships, is it even possible to stay motivated?
You’d better believe it. So say the Bears, anyway.
“I don’t think we think about the trophy,” said senior Hope Bravo. “It’s just about how we can set the standard, and then beat that every single time.”
The standard has been set, and it’s not going anywhere. It’s as ubiquitous on the Baylor campus as the sight of ear buds nestled in a student’s ears as he or she walks to class. Over the past four seasons under head coach Felecia Mulkey, Baylor has established a winning foundation as firm and stable as any of the team’s pyramid bases. The Bears are 41-1 under Mulkey and have produced 13 NCATA All-Americans in her tenure.
“One of our biggest things is never settling,” said senior base Ceara Gray. “So our goal is to get better each and every year, not just for this program but for this sport in general, because this is an up-and-coming sport and hopefully, eventually, an (NCAA) emerging sport. … We are laying the foundation for this sport. We are pioneers, and that’s what I always tell (the younger athletes).”
Those younger athletes haven’t had time to get complacent anyway. Baylor has 21 freshmen, nearly half of the 45-athlete roster. Obviously, not a one has ever experienced a college national title yet.
It’s up to the veterans to show them the way.
“These seniors are the first class that I actually recruited to come to Baylor,” Mulkey said. “To watch them take the freshmen under their wings, and to hear them talk about, ‘Well, this is our standard. This is what we do. This is how we do it.’ And you don’t hear them talk very much about the championship, that’s not really a topic of conversation. It’s more, ‘We can’t settle for this, this isn’t our standard.’”
Ranked No. 1 to start the season, Baylor should be tough to topple again. The Bears return 24 from last year’s national championship team, including Gray, who was the NCATA Most Outstanding Player in 2018, and senior Kaylee Adams from China Spring, the reigning NCATA Specialist of the Year.
Bravo, meanwhile, was able to “study abroad” in the fall when she competed in the World Trampoline and Tumbling Championships in Russia. Though she called it a “completely different experience” than an acrobatics and tumbling meet, she chalked it up as a bucket-list moment for sure.
“It was a huge experience,” Bravo said. “Competing against, literally, the best people in the world was an honor. I’ve been looking up to pretty much all the women who were competing, because I’ve seen them at international competitions and just how well they’ve done. And the fact that I was there to compete with them was something else I couldn’t even describe, honestly.”
Mulkey – aka “Coach Fee” to her athletes – has been blown away by the talent level of the incoming freshmen. Their ability has made the act of simply putting together a lineup an up-all-night challenge.
“It’s constant competition to get on the floor,” said Mulkey, who has coached the last eight NCATA national title teams, including four at Oregon before coming to Baylor. “We changed the top 28 yesterday, and we could change it again today. Not that I’m looking to do that, but it’s that easy. But we try to keep it healthy … This may be the first time they’ve sat a bench. So we start talking about that early on, so that it’s healthy competition and they understand what’s expected of them. But, yeah, it’s tricky.”
Baylor will open the 2019 season on Sunday at West Liberty University in West Liberty, W. Va. The Bears will then travel to East Texas Baptist on Feb. 9 before making their home debut on Feb. 24 against Quinnipiac.
Baylor will also host this year’s NCATA championship meet April 25-27 at the Ferrell Center. The Bears last hosted nationals in 2016, and Mulkey is over the moon about bringing the event back to town.
“Oh, man, I’m so excited,” she said. “It was great, Azusa Pacific hosted the year after us, and then Gannon up in Erie, Pennsylvania. The community in Erie got involved, and they did a fantastic job. There is really nothing like the Baylor fan base, especially now. … So I’m thrilled to have the championship here. It’s going to be fun.”