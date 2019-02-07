Baylor’s Hope Bravo and Joie Hensley have been named the Athlete of the Week and Specialist of the Week, respectively, by the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association.
Bravo, a senior top/tumbler, competed in nine heats in Baylor’s opening win over West Liberty. She helped the Bears score 9.40 or higher in eight of those nine events, including a perfect 10.0 score in the compulsory toss.
Hensley, a junior top, had minimal to no deductions in her scoring at the West Liberty meet.
The awards were the first in the collegiate careers of both athletes.