When you’re sporting a perfect record, might as well play in paradise.
No. 1-ranked Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling team will face off with Hawaii Pacific on Tuesday in Honolulu, Hawaii. Start time is scheduled for 7 p.m. Hawaii time, so beginning at midnight Central.
The meet will be played at Moanalua High School in Honolulu.
Baylor (4-0) has won its past 23 matches in a row, and is 3-0 all-time against Hawaii Pacific. That includes a win in the Bears’ only other trip to the islands in March 2016.
Hawaii Pacific is 0-1 on the year, with an eight-point loss to No. 2 Oregon.