It wasn’t the cleanest of getaways, but any successful escape is cause for a sigh of relief.
The top-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team carries the highest standard of any team in the nation in this still-developing sport. The Bears were coming off their highest score of the season the last time out, which ranked as the second-best single-match score in program history.
Though the Bears weren’t able to replicate that exact magic, they still proved too sturdy to topple completely, defeating No. 2-ranked and rival Oregon, 280.230 to 274.875, in the regular-season finale Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center. It marked the 27th straight win for Baylor (9-0), which hasn’t lost since a Feb. 2017 road match to the Ducks.
Baylor coach Felecia Mulkey said that she had several athletes out with illness, which led to some untested performers getting more mat action than usual. So to escape with the win despite producing what she called “not our best, cleanest meet” felt like a bonus.
“I’m feeling pretty good about that, actually,” Mulkey said. “You don’t get the deductions for team event, so I’m not sure what they took (away). But our tumbling is very clean, in comparison to other schools, and I think that does very well for us in team event. For us, we won, but it doesn’t feel like a win, because we never want to walk off feeling like that.”
Though the overall series is now 13-12 in favor of the Bears, Baylor has won 13 of 14 meetings with Oregon since Mulkey arrived in Waco before the 2015 season. And the Bears controlled the scoreboard throughout this one, taking a lead of 184.250 to Oregon’s 182.125 entering the final, always-lively team event.
That’s where Baylor had some uncharacteristic stumbles. The Bears had a fall at one point, and an early out during one of its pyramids, messing up its normal precise synchronization and potentially opening the door for the Ducks (5-2) to swoop in and steal the win at the end.
But Baylor’s high start values always seem to give it an edge, and as Mulkey alluded to, the team’s tumbling passes were sharper than a set of prom photos.
“We executed pretty well throughout the first part of the meet, and then the last part of the meet we had a few falls in the team event,” senior Kaylee Adams said. “But our coach said, ‘If you’re going to lose, lose with integrity.’ But the score showed that we ended up winning. We’re really happy, but it’s cool we have some work to do. We haven’t peaked yet.”
Since it was the last regular season meet at the Ferrell Center, it was Senior Day, and the Bears honored eight highly decorated performers, all of whom have known nothing but national championship glory at Baylor. Fittingly, then, some of those longer-in-the-tooth veterans helped pave the way for the win, as Adams, senior top Ashley Echelberger and senior base Ceara Gray all turned in strong outings.
Echelberger was one of the busiest athletes in the arena, as a frequent skydiver atop many of Baylor’s pyramids and other routines. She said that the emotion of the day added an element of wistfulness to the proceedings, but she’s glad that the Bears will still get another chance to compete in the Ferrell Center. Baylor hosts the NCATA National Championships April 25-27.
“It was a little hard with the emotion of everything and all the videos they show, it just brings a lot of emotions,” Echelberger said. “But I think it was an amazing day. I know we can get better. We didn’t have our best day, but I’m so ready to come back here to perform for the national championship in front of this amazing crowd.”
Baylor won all six events on the day. Their bases showed the sturdiness of the Waco Suspension Bridge during the pyramid event, helping high fliers like Adams make the most daring of trust falls.
The Bears especially cleaned up in tumbling, winning by nearly a full point, thanks to three heats where they totaled scores of 9.80 or better. That included a sterling 9.90 by Adams in the six-element pass. The China Spring product flashed an ear-to-ear grin as she stuck her final landing.
In spite of her strong score, Adams feels as though she still has a couple more perfect 10s left in her bag.
“I strive for perfection,” Adams aid. “I know where I can improve on that pass, it felt real good doing it but I have improvements I know I can make.”
She and the rest of the Bears will get their chance to sharpen up any rough edges when they go for their fifth straight national title under Mulkey later this month.
“Our sick ones are coming back around,” Mulkey said. “So we’ll kind of re-look at everything and see where we want to sub some things in and then just see where we want to get everything tightened up for the championship.”
Bear Facts: In addition to Adams, Echelberger and Gray, Baylor’s other five seniors honored on Sunday included Hope Bravo, Makenah Cotner, Kati Horstmann, Gigi Mendoza and Bailey Hollier. … A crowd of 1,589 turned out on a rainy day for the meet, which ranks as the third-biggest in program history. The all-time record is 2,346 on Feb. 24, 2018, against Oregon. … Mulkey herself has won 24 of the 25 matchups in the Baylor-Oregon matchup, as the Ducks went 11-0 against BU when she was at the helm in Eugene, and she’s now 13-1 against Oregon since coming to Waco.