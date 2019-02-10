MARSHALL, Texas – Baylor’s top-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team dispatched East Texas Baptist with ease on Saturday, 282.180 to 161.950. It marked the first-ever match for ETBU, while Baylor is the four-time defending national champion.
The Bears (2-0) never trailed. They picked up a perfect 10 in the open event of the pyramid, and had a 9.90 score in the seven-element acro event.
Baylor has now won 21 matches in a row. It will take off next weekend before taking on Quinnipiac in its first home match Feb. 24.