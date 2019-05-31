A former Baylor acrobatics and tumbling All-American is returning to the program as an assistant coach.
Baylor announced the hiring of Kaelyn Cowan on Friday. The former Midway and BU standout has spent the past two years as the head A&T coach at Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C., helping the Saints to a 6-2 record in their inaugural season of action this year.
“I am so excited to be a Baylor Bear again, and to have the opportunity to coach at the place I have always called home,” Cowan said.
She was a two-time NCATA All-American at BU in 2016 and ’17, and helped the Bears win three straight national titles in her final three years on campus.