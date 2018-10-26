To find channel numbers for local TV service providers, visit wacotrib.com/tv
FOOTBALL
Nov. 3 — Oklahoma State — 11 a.m. — Fox Sports 1
Nov. 10 — at Iowa State — TBD
Nov. 17 — TCU — TBD
Nov. 24 — vs. Texas Tech (at Arlington) — TBD
To find channel numbers for local TV service providers, visit wacotrib.com/tv
SOCCER
Oct. 28 — vs. Iowa State (Big 12 tournament at Kansas City) — 11:30 a.m. — Big12Sports.com
Nov. 2 — Big 12 tournament semifinals (at Kansas City) — 4:30 p.m. — Big12Sports.com
Nov. 4 — Big 12 tournament championship (at Kansas City) — 2:30 p.m. — Fox Sports 1
Nov. 9-24 — NCAA tournament opening rounds and quarterfinals, at campus sites
Nov. 30— Dec. 2 — Women's College Cup NCAA finals at Cary, N.C.
VOLLEYBALL
Oct. 27 — Kansas — Fox Sports Southwest PLUS — noon
Nov. 7 — Iowa State — Fox Sports Go (app/web) — 7 p.m.
Nov. 10 — at Kansas State — WatchESPN.com — TBA
Nov. 12 — at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Southwest PLUS — 6 p.m.
Nov. 16 — Texas — Fox Sports Southwest PLUS — 6 p.m.
Nov. 21 — West Virginia — Fox Sports Southwest PLUS — 7 p.m.
Nov. 29-Dec. 8 — NCAA tournament opening rounds and regionals, at campus sites
Dec. 13-15 — NCAA championship at Minneapolis
LADY BEARS BASKETBALL
Nov. 8 — Saint Francis (Pa.) — 7 p.m. — Fox Sports Southwest PLUS
Nov. 11 — vs. Arizona State — 6:30 p.m. — ESPN2
Nov. 15 — Southern — 6 p.m. — Fox Sports Southwest
Dec. 2 — at South Carolina — 6 p.m. — ESPN2
Dec. 12 — Morehead State — noon — Fox Sports Southwest
Dec. 15 — at Stanford — 2 p.m. — Pac-12 Network
Jan. 3 — Connecticut — 8 p.m. — ESPN
Jan. 6 — at Texas Tech — noon — Fox Sports Southwest
Jan. 9 — Kansas State — 7 p.m. — Fox Sports Go (app/web)
Jan. 12 — at TCU — 3 p.m. — Fox Sports Southwest
Jan. 16 — at Kansas — 7 p.m. — ESPN-Plus
Jan. 20 — West Virginia — 4 p.m. — Fox Sports 1
Jan. 23 — Iowa State — 7 p.m. — Fox Sports Southwest
Jan. 27 — at Oklahoma — 2 p.m. — Fox Sports Southwest
Jan. 30 — at Oklahoma State — 7 p.m. — Fox Sports Southwest (alternate)
Feb. 2 — Texas Tech — 1 p.m. — Fox Sports Southwest
Feb. 4 — at Texas — 6 p.m. — ESPN2
Feb. 9 — TCU — noon — Fox Sports Southwest
Feb. 16 — Oklahoma — 7 p.m. — Fox Sports Southwest PLUS
Feb. 20 — Kansas — 6 p.m. — Fox Sports Southwest
Feb. 23 — at Iowa State — 3 p.m. — Fox Sports Southwest
Feb. 25 — Texas — 6 p.m. — Fox Sports 1
Mar. 2 — Oklahoma State — 1 p.m. — Fox Sports Southwest
Mar. 4 — at West Virginia — 6 p.m. — Fox Sports 1
Mar. 8-11 — Big 12 tournament at Oklahoma City
Mar. 22-24 — NCAA tournament first and second rounds
Mar. 29-Apr. 1 — NCAA tournament regionals at Albany, N.Y.; Chicago; Greensboro, N.C.; Portland, Ore.
Apr. 5-7 — Final Four at Tampa
To find channel numbers for local TV service providers, visit wacotrib.com/tv
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Nov. 6 — Texas Southern — Fox Sports Southwest (alternate)
Nov. 10 — Southern — Fox Sports Southwest
Nov. 12 — Prairie View A&M — Fox Sports Southwest (alternate)
Nov. 16 — Nicholls State — Fox Sports Southwest
Nov. 23 — vs. Mississippi (Emerald Coast Classic at Niceville, Fla.) — CBS Sports Network
Nov. 24 — vs. Cincinnati/George Mason (Emerald Coast Classic at Niceville, Fla.) — CBS Sports Network
Nov. 27 — South Dakota — Fox Sports Southwest PLUS
Dec. 1 — at Wichita State — CBS Sports Network
Dec. 15 — at Arizona — ESPN2
Dec. 18 — Stephen F. Austin — Fox Sports Southwest (alternate)
Dec. 21 — Oregon — ESPN2
Dec. 29 — New Orleans — Fox Sports Southwest PLUS
Jan. 5 — at TCU — ESPNU
Jan. 8 — Iowa State — ESPNews
Jan. 12 — Kansas — ESPN or ESPN2
Jan. 14 — at Oklahoma State — ESPN or ESPNU
Jan. 19 — Texas Tech — ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Jan. 21 — at West Virginia — ESPN or EPSNU
Jan. 26 — Alabama — ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Jan. 28 — at Oklahoma — ESPN or ESPNU
Feb. 2 — TCU — ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Feb. 6 — at Texas — Longhorn Network
Feb. 9 — Kansas State — ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Feb. 11 — Oklahoma — ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 16 — at Texas Tech — ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Feb. 19 — at Iowa State — ESPN2 or ESPNU
Feb. 23 — West Virginia — ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Feb. 27 — Texas — ESPN2 or ESPNU
Mar. 2 — at Kansas State — ESPN2 or ESPNU
Mar. 6 — Oklahoma State — ESPN2 or ESPNU
Mar. 9 — at Kansas — ESPN or ESPN2
Mar. 13-16 — Big 12 tournament at Kansas City
Mar. 19-20 — NCAA tournament play-in round
Mar. 21-23 — NCAA tournament first and second rounds
Mar. 28-30 — NCAA tournament regionals at Anaheim, Calif.; Louisville, Ky.; Washington, D.C.; Kansas City
Apr. 6-8 — Final Four at Minneapolis
CROSS COUNTRY
Oct. 26 — Big 12 championship at Ames, Iowa — 10 a.m. — FloSports.com
Nov. 9 — NCAA South Central Region Championships at College Station — 9:15 a.m. (no live video)
Nov. 10 — NCAA selection announcement — NCAA.com
Nov. 17 — NCAA women's national championship (at Madison, Wis.) — 11:45 a.m. — FloSports.com
Nov. 17 — NCAA men's national championship (at Madison, Wis.) — 12:45 p.m. — FloSports.com
To find channel numbers for local TV service providers, visit wacotrib.com/tv