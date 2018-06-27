Football players Gary Baxter and Ronnie “Bo” Lee and longtime trainer Mike Sims will be part of the 2018 class of the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame which will be inducted Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in a banquet at the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center.
They’ll be joined by All-American women’s tennis player Zuzana Zemenova, All-American softball player Chelsi Lake Reichenstein, volleyball player Elisha Polk and former golf player and coach Tim Hobby. The induction ceremony will be held in conjunction with the opening weekend of Big 12 play that includes the Baylor-Kansas football game on Sept. 22 at McLane Stadium.
Baxter was an all-Big 12 cornerback who played for the Bears from 1997 to 2000 before moving on to a seven-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. He returned to Baylor to earn his degree in 2003 and funded the computer lab in the Simpson Athletics and Academic Building.
Lee was a two-time all-Southwest Conference pick as a tight end in 1975-76 who went on to a 14-year NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks.
Sims was a trainer at Baylor from 1975-2017 and led the department for 33 years before joining the staff at Southwest Sports Medicine.
Zemenova became the first unseeded NCAA women’s tennis singles champion as a freshman in 2005 before making the finals again as a senior in 2008. She was the only athlete in Big 12 history to be named player of the year four straight years.
Reichenstein helped the Baylor softball team reach its first Women’s College World Series in 2007 as she hit .301 with 10 homers and 50 RBIs. She held Baylor career records with 44 homers and 184 RBIs before Shelby Friudenberg broke them this year.
Hobby played golf for the Bears from 1987-1990 before returning as Baylor’s golf coach in 1996 and leading his team to the 2001 Big 12 title.
Polk, a two-time all-Big 12 pick, is the second volleyball player to make Baylor’s hall of fame as she joins Cory Sivertson.
Additionally, former men’s tennis player Gary Luft and football player Dr. Sonny Whorton will be named to Baylor’s Wall of Honor for accomplishments after graduation.
For more information on the induction banquet call the “B” Association at 254-710-3045.