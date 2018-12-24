While Baylor head football coach Matt Rhule made perfect sense as the Tribune-Herald’s 2018 Sportsperson of the Year, there were others who made it a year to remember as well. Here’s a look at the other five finalists for the award.
Josh Breaux: McLennan Community College’s sophomore catcher was taken by the New York Yankees with the 61st overall selection of the MLB Draft in June. This came after the top-ranked juco player turned in a monster year for the Highlanders that transformed Bosque River Ballpark into a regular haven for pro scouts. For the year, Breaux hit .404 with 18 home runs, 61 runs scored and 69 RBIs, including a number of tape-measure shots. In rookie ball, he hit .269 with 13 RBIs in 30 games.
Kalani Brown: The junior post for the Lady Bears led the team in scoring (20.1) and rebounding (10.2) during the 2017-18 season, and posted the second-highest field goal percentage in program history, shooting 65 percent. She was a unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year for the league champs, and won Most Outstanding Player honors at the Big 12 tournament while lifting the Lady Bears to their ninth tournament title.
Paul Jobson: Sixth-year Baylor head soccer coach guided the program to the program’s first Big 12 regular-season championship since 1998, as well as an appearance in the NCAA’s Elite Eight. The Bears increased their win total over the year before for the third straight year, and Jobson won Big 12 Coach of the Year honors.
Max Muncy: Starting out the season in the minor leagues, Muncy, a former Baylor slugger, finished it as a World Series hero. When the Dodgers called him up on April 17, he started ripping home runs left and right, reaching the 20-homer mark faster than any player in franchise history. He competed in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star break, and finished with a .263 average, a team-leading 35 homers and 79 RBIs on the year. In LA’s only World Series win, he tagged a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th inning to end the longest game in World Series history. Muncy had only five career home runs entering this season, but set the record for most homers by a former Baylor player in an MLB season, besting the old mark by 14.
Will Phipps: In his fourth year as executive director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission, Phipps helped bring an Ironman 70.3 race to Waco, which despite having the swimming portion of the race canceled, earned rave reviews from the racers. It was estimated to have brought in $5 million to the city. Phipps has also landed a number of other events – from TAPPS state championships to the NJCAA’s Heart of Texas Bowl.
Honorable mention: Cody Bradford, Baylor baseball; Kevin Hoffman, Mart football; Jeff Hulme, Midway football; Don Hyde, La Vega football; Julie James, Baylor soccer; Yossiana Pressley, Baylor volleyball; Mack Rhoades, Baylor athletic director; Steve Rodriguez, Baylor baseball