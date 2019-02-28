The Baylor women’s team goes on the road to face Michigan at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Wolverines’ Varsity Tennis Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Baylor (5-8) will be trying to snap a seven-match losing streak and win on an opponent’s home court for the first time this season.
Michigan (4-2) is finishing off a stretch of five-straight home matches in which it defeated Michigan State, No. 6 Texas and No. 20 Pepperdine before falling versus No. 2 North Carolina, 5-2, on Sunday.
Baylor will stay on the road this weekend as it travels to Columbus, Ohio, to face Ohio State at 11 a.m. on Sunday.