Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin made the most of his invitation to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team’s training camp.
Loftin made the 26-man roster, which was announced on Monday night, and will travel with the team to begin its series against Cuba later this week in North Carolina.
Following the eighth annual series against Cuba, Team USA will travel to Taiwan for the 19th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series and then the 43rd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series from July 16-21 in Japan.
Baylor has now landed players on Team USA in back-to-back summers after Cody Bradford and Shea Langeliers made the squad in 2018.
Loftin is coming off a sophomore season in which he batted .323 with 18 doubles, 6 home runs and 41 RBI.
Elliott vows to avoid trouble after meeting with Goodell
NEW YORK — Ezekiel Elliott is vowing to avoid incidents similar to a recent one in Las Vegas that forced the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Elliott tweeted Tuesday after meeting with Goodell in New York that he had “worked hard to make better decisions” but “failed to do that” during a music festival in May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested after police say he pushed a security guard to the ground.
Goodell suspended the two-time NFL rushing champion for six games in 2017 over domestic violence allegations, and the letter detailing the punishment warned Elliott to avoid future incidents with law enforcement. He is subject to suspension even though he wasn’t arrested.
The 23-year-old Elliott wrote that he met with Goodell “to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident.”
“I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me,” Elliott wrote. “I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.”
Elliott wrote that he “meant it” when he apologized the night of the incident to Kyle Johnson, the person seen on a cellphone video falling over a parking barricade as Elliott runs into him. The video was obtained by the celebrity website TMZ.
Johnson later said he didn’t think Elliott’s apology was sincere. But Johnson didn’t want to pursue what police said would have been misdemeanor battery charges, leading officers to release Elliott.
The NFL declined to comment following Elliott’s statement.
“I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future,” Elliott wrote. “I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.”
Elliott didn’t speak to reporters during offseason practices or minicamp following the incident. The Cowboys have their first practice at training camp in California on July 27.
Simmons, 76ers negotiating extension
Ben Simmons is apparently about to become the next recipient of a big commitment from the Philadelphia 76ers.
The All-Star point guard and the 76ers are negotiating a $170 million, five-year extension, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither the team nor Simmons revealed any details publicly.
ESPN first reported the negotiations between Simmons and the 76ers. The deal will begin in the 2020-21 season.
Simmons will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. Assuming the sides agree on what will be a full max, Simmons’ salary for the following season would jump to about $29.3 million and eventually rise to nearly $39 million in 2024-25.
Simmons was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft and wound up making his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season, earning Rookie of the Year honors. He was an All-Star for the first time last season, and has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his two on-court seasons.