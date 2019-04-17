Matt Mosley has always loved talking about Baylor sports. He’s a fourth-generation Baylor graduate himself, and wherever his career in sports media has taken him, he’s never stopped following the Bears.
Now he’s getting a chance to do a whole lot more of that.
Mosley will join the sports talk lineup of ESPN Central Texas (1660 AM, 92.3 FM) beginning Monday. The “Matt Mosley Show” will fill the time slot of 10 a.m. to noon that has been open since January, but was formerly held by “Opening Drive” with Ward Whites and Butch Henry.
Mosley is a popular, longtime Metroplex-based radio host, columnist and podcaster. He spent more than a decade with 103.3 KESN-FM in Dallas, working with Randy Galloway, but left that station around two years ago after a change of ownership.
“I really have missed it, when a big story breaks, having the ability to jump on the air and immediately react to it,” Mosley said. “This was a great chance to break back in, and I’m really looking forward to working with a station that truly cares about radio.”
ESPN Central Texas program director David Smoak and Mosley have known each other for years, and had joked around about the idea of Mosley doing a show for the station when this opportunity presented itself.
“We’d always said we should do something together, and it never really worked out,” Smoak said. “In the last few months, we’ve been more focused on it, and actually saying, ‘Let’s see if we can get something worked out.’ We came to an agreement a month ago, he was happy, we were happy, we got all our ducks in a row. I think he’s going to be an incredible addition to what we think is already a fantastic local lineup.”
Mosley said that his show, which is sponsored by Jim Turner Chevrolet, will focus on a mix of local and regional sports talk, and expects to have interviews with Baylor coaches like Matt Rhule and Scott Drew. He listed Ed Werder, Trey Wingo and Chris Mortensen as friends and potential guests. He also wants to have listener feedback as a regular show segment.
“That’s something I always wish we’d had more of in Dallas,” Mosley said. “Obviously, it’s about finding the right mix, but we hope to create time in every show to hear from the listeners, because it’s important for them to know that it’s not a one-way conversation.”
Mosley has also worked for the Dallas Morning News, Fox Sports Southwest and ESPN in the past. His “Doomsday Podcast” with Werder, focusing on Dallas Cowboys coverage, has become one of the most downloaded NFL podcasts in the country.