Former Baylor basketball players Tweety Carter and Isaiah Austin learned all about playing on the big stage during their college careers.
Carter helped the Bears reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament in 2010 while Austin played for an NIT championship team in 2013 and a Sweet 16 squad in 2014.
Now they’re hoping to lead Heartfire to the championship game of The Basketball Tournament.
TBT has been thrust into the national spotlight since it will mark basketball’s live return to the United States after the spread of COVID-19 shut down the NBA and the NCAA tournament in mid-March.
ESPN is televising the 24-team tournament from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, including Heartfire’s opener against Men of Mackey at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.
The single-elimination tournament will begin Saturday with four games and will conclude with the championship game July 14 at 6 p.m. with the winner taking a million dollar prize.
The teams are comprised of professionals who have played in basketball leagues around the world. Many fans in the United States will know the players from their college basketball days.
Because of the coronavirus, no fans will attend the game, but ESPN is expecting big ratings since it is a live event.
“We love it that we’re going to be the first live basketball shown in the United States since all this started,” said Homer Drew. “We’ve got a lot of highly skilled players who have played a lot of professional basketball.”
Drew, the father of Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew, played a large role in putting together the Heartfire squad. Heartfire is a Christian-based missionary organization that provides medical assistance in countries around the world.
Homer Drew planned to coach Heartfire, but is now in self-quarantine after coming in contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19. Drew said he tested negative but didn’t want to risk spreading the virus to the players.
Former Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy has stepped in for Drew to coach the squad. Drew will watch the tournament from his home in the Phoenix area.
“I was really looking forward to coaching the team, so it was tough to tell the players that I wouldn’t be able to do it,” Drew said. “I know the Baylor players personally. I’ve known Billy Kennedy a long time and he’s an experienced coach.”
Two other former Baylor players, forwards Quincy Miller and Ish Wainright, had also planned to play for Heartfire. But Drew said Miller tested positive for COVID-19 and Wainright was obligated to play for a professional team after signing a contract.
Carter was a star point guard for the Bears from 2006-10 who finished his career with 1,447 points and 474 assists, which both rank in the top 10 in school history. He’s spent most of the last decade playing international pro basketball, including a recent stint in Poland.
The 7-1 Austin played center for the Bears from 2012-14, but wasn’t selected in the NBA draft for health reasons after being diagnosed with Marfan syndrome. However, Austin was medically cleared to play in 2016 and recently played professionally in Puerto Rico.
They’ll be joined by talents like former Michigan State and Valparaiso guard Brandon Wood, former Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle, former UCLA guard Jordan Adams, former Arizona guard Mark Lyons and former Oral Roberts forward Larry Owens.
Seeded 14th in the tournament, Heartfire will face 19th-seeded Men of Mackey, which features five former Purdue players, including 7-3 center Isaac Haas, 6-10 center Jacquil Taylor, forward Evan Boudreaux and point guards Johnathan Octeus and Johnny Hill.
One of the best matchups will likely be the battle of the seven-footers with Austin facing Haas.
“They’ve got a lot of guys from Purdue, so they’ll know each other,” Drew said. “I like our team. A guy like Larry Owens is an older guy who will give us some versatility. Brandon Wood is a very good player. I’m looking forward to seeing Tweety and Mark Lyons at point guard.”
The winner will advance to the second round Tuesday at 3 p.m. against No. 3 seed Boeheim’s Army which features Syracuse alumni. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Top-seeded Carmen’s Crew featuring former Ohio State players will play its first game Wednesday at 3 p.m. against either House of ‘Paign or War Tampa.
