Roger Maris left behind complicated, oft-misunderstood legacy

Roger Eugene Maris was a right fielder who spent most of his career with the New York Yankees.
Maris could fit into several categories but he is placed in the tragic section because of his death at age 51, and because he was largely misunderstood by the public during his career, particularly during the 1961 season when he broke Babe Ruth’s single season record of 60 home runs.
The extended family into which Roger was born offers a case study in family weirdness. Roger’s grandfather and four great uncles were among the two million Slavs who left their homeland prior to World War I to seek their fortunes in America. They eventually settled in Hibbing, Minnesota. As these brothers married into other Slavic families, tensions arose between the several of the families.
Roger’s father, Rudy Maras (pronounced like “Morris”), was a hot-headed man who was powerfully built and athletic. Rudy married Ann Sturbitz, who was called Connie, a beautiful but angry woman who constantly stirred up trouble with other family members. The family get-togethers were not happy ones. This was not a marriage made in heaven as the couple argued about most everything. Although they finally divorced in 1960, they had been estranged for years.
Roger was 7 years old when the family moved to Grand Forks, North Dakota. Roger’s biographers, Tom Clavin and Danny Peary, note that Roger tried to bury his first seven years of life in Hibbing, remaining secretive about what he remembered even though his experiences there would forever influence his life. Interestingly, Roger insisted on listing Fargo, North Dakota, where his family moved to following World War II, as his birthplace. The decision rankled the folks in Hibbing who wanted to claim Roger as their favorite son (along with the city’s claim of the other famous native, Bob Dylan).
Roger and his older brother, Rudy, Jr., became the star athletes of Fargo, especially in football. Rudy was likely headed towards a professional career in sports, but came down with a mild case of polio following his high school career. Apparently Roger carried embarrassment and guilt all his life that he, and not his brother, had achieved athletic fame. His father did nothing to alleviate these feelings with his shameless and insensitive putting down of Roger when compared to Rudy, Jr.
Roger was a private person and he never understood why sportswriters constantly probed to fine out all about his youth and his family. To Roger, this was personal information and was off limits to others. Clearly there were enough painful memories in Roger’s youth that he didn’t want to revisit. Probably Roger’s decision to change his name from Maras to Maris in 1954 was another way to distance himself from his past.
Roger spent his high school summers playing baseball in and around Fargo and established quite a reputation. He accepted a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma in 1953 but left campus after only 10 days to accept an offer from the Cleveland Indians.
Not one to tussle with
Roger’s teammates viewed him as a bit of a loner and hard to get to know, but also one who constantly encouraged them. He was a tough and hard-nosed player, but never looked for a fight. If someone got smart with him, he would warn them that they would suffer the consequences if they persisted. No one can recall anyone taking him up on that challenge.
Roger and his high school sweetheart, Pat Carvell, married in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church of Fargo in October of 1956. Roger had just turned 22, and Pat was 21. Everything points to a solid and happy marriage. Judging from comments by their six children, they were attentive and loving parents.
Roger’s major league debut with the Indians was on April 16, 1957. Although he was soon traded to the the Kansas City A’s and then to the Yankees, he became good friends with future Indian stars Rocky Colavito and Herb Score.
There was a stubbornness and defiance about Roger that could have derailed his career, but it didn’t. He refused assignments, argued with general managers about salary, and took issue with occasional managerial decisions, but his dedication to his team endeared Roger to his teammates.
An event involving the Yankees in 1958, while Roger was with the A’s, would end up profoundly affecting his life. On a train trip to Detroit, with the Yankees celebrating their pennant, Yankee pitcher Ryne Duren became inebriated and had a brief scuffle with manager Ralph Houk. Sportswriters in that day and time, who always accompanied the teams on road trips, would have ignored events like this, refusing to publish stories that happened in private. However, Leonard Shecter of the New York Post reported the incident to his editor who then turned it into a knock-down, drag-out fight.
The story made big news. The other New York dailies were incensed that a competitor had printed an exclusive account of a such a titillating behind-the-scenes story. Now every paper wanted these kinds of stories. This event is often cited as the one that transformed sports journalism. This effort to sensationalize everything would come to full fruition for Maris during the 1961 season.
Maris was in many ways a misfit in New York City. His small town upbringing left him unprepared for big city life. More importantly, Roger’s shy and private nature made for an unpleasant, and sometimes hostile, relationship with New York sportswriters. He could never provide the juicy quote for them to base their story on, or if he did provide one, it was always framed as negative and combative. Roger never felt comfortable with all the probings into his personal feelings and private life. His shyness came across to them as arrogance. When he tried to withdraw from the writers, it often brought even more ridicule from them.
While the press often presented Roger in a negative light, his teammates were unanimous in their respect and admiration for him. The Yankee’s star player, Mickey Mantle, welcomed Roger to the team and never viewed him as a threat. They became very good friends even though the press often tried to make them appear as bitter enemies.
As noted earlier, 1961 was the year that several sportswriters made it their goal to knock ballplayers off their pedestal. And this couldn’t have come at a worse time for Roger. Right when he was challenging the most revered record in baseball, Ruth’s 60 home run season, the sportswriters were relentless in pursuing Roger, and succeeded in placing him in the most negative light possible. Usually Roger tried to answer every question they posed, resulting in hours of questioning after each game. The reporters often pursued him everywhere he went and called him in his room and knocked on his door at all hours.
Not exactly Mr. Popular
Add to this the terrible treatment Roger received from Yankee fans, who booed him incessantly (sometimes after hitting a home run!) because they wanted Mantle to be the one to break the record, and you have the makings of a miserable year for Maris. Hate mail arrived daily. Other fans hounded him for autographs, often interrupting his meals. Possibly no ballplayer ever had to experience such intense pressure from all quarters.
There were times when Roger wanted to walk away from it all. Support from all his teammates, especially from his best friend on the team, Bob Cerv, enabled Roger to survive the ordeal. The pressure was so great as he pursued the record that his hair began to fall out. Unlike Mantle and several others who turned to alcohol, Roger found some relief in his chain-smoking.
It was a relief to Roger to be traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1967. He was away from the New York sportswriters and was accepted with open arms by Cardinal players and fans. The move also put him into the position of securing a beer distributorship from the Busch family who owned the Cardinal franchise.
A change in scenery brought him peace and happiness. To this day Cardinal teammates are effusive in their praise of Maris. Roger received the most fan mail of any Cardinal and most of it was positive. And it didn’t hurt that the Cards won the N.L. pennant and World Series in his first year with the team. Icing on the cake was Roger being granted a beer distributorship in Gainesville, Florida.
Following his baseball career, Roger devoted his energies to his successful beer business. His brother Rudy ran the business while Roger used his fame to drum up business and solidify relationships with his clients. Roger enjoyed his work, and especially enjoyed attending the golfing events around the country. He spent a lot of time with his children and deepened his relationship with Mantle.
A high point in his retirement was the opening a Roger Maris Museum in Fargo in 1984. Shortly afterwards Roger became seriously ill. What was thought to be a chronic sore throat due to smoking and asthma turned out to be cancer of the lymph nodes.
Upon learning of Maris’ illness, Yankees owner George Steinbrenner decided to retire Roger’s No. 9 number immediately. On July 21, 1984, Roger’s number was retired during an Old Timer’s Day at Yankee Stadium. Roger gave a brief but heartfelt speech, and was especially pleased that the number of his good friend Elston Howard was also retired on that day.
Upon his return to Florida his condition worsened. But Roger remained hopeful and upbeat and was quoted in USA Today with words that would comfort all who knew him: “I have peace of mind. Life has been good to me. I can’t complain. Other than a few health problems, I feel good about things, and in the end, that’s what counts.”
In spite of several transfusions, Roger succumbed on Dec. 14, 1985, with wife Pat at his bedside. It was on the exact day Elston Howard had died five years earlier, also at the age of 51.
A few years earlier Roger had bought a cemetery plot in Holy Cross Cemetery in Fargo, and was buried there on a bitterly cold day. Bobby Richardson delivered the eulogy. A visibly distraught Mantle sobbed throughout the service.
Six days later another memorial service was held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City with 2,500 attending. Among the very few sports figures ever given such a service at the most famous Catholic Church in America was Babe Ruth.
Baseball fans will recall that the Maris children were present when Mark McGwire broke Roger’s record, hitting No. 62 in St. Louis during the 1998 season. McGwire hopped into the stands to give the Maris children a hug following the blast. The Maris family came to know and like both McGwire and Sammy Sosa, who also broke Roger’s record that year. They were saddened over the revelations regarding the use of performance enhancing drugs by both men.
Though Maris is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame, some baseball notables make a case for Roger’s inclusion. Maris’ stature as a player and as a man has continued to grow as the years pass. Whether or not it will grow enough to convince the Veterans Committee remains to be seen.
The preceding is excerpted from an upcoming baseball book by Baylor professor and author John Wood. It has been edited for length.
