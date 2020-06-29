Remembering Texas sports history, June 30: Mench, Rangers slug way past Angels

June 30 – In 2005, the Texas Rangers were five years away from fielding the kind of complete team that made back-to-back World Series appearances. But they had one thing going for them – that Rangers team could blast the baseball.
The 2005 Rangers pounded 260 home runs, 98 more than in 2010 when they won the American League West and 50 more than in 2011 when they repeated as division champs.
That power in the lineup was epitomized on June 30, 2005, when Texas blasted eight home runs in an 18-5 victory over the Anaheim Angels at Ameriquest Field in Arlington.
Designated hitter David Dellucci got things going with a solo shot over the wall in right field to start the bottom of the first inning. First baseman Mark Texeira followed with a homer to right in the second that scored Dellucci.
But it was leftfielder Kevin Mench who was really feeling his swing. Mench homered in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings and led the team with 5 RBI.
All nine players in the Rangers’ starting lineup had hits and the team still had more than half of its 15 hits go for homers.
Alas, Texas pitchers posted a staff ERA of 4.96 that season and the Rangers finished with a 79-83 record.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
