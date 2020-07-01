Landon Dieterich, a former standout baseball player at Riesel and Mary Hardin-Baylor, recently signed a free-agent contract with the World Series champion Washington Nationals.

Dieterich started for four years for UMHB, splitting action between first base and right field. He led the Cru with a .312 batting average in 2019 when he earned all-conference recognition. For his career, he hit .269 with 27 doubles, seven triples, 10 home runs and 83 RBIs.

“I am just ecstatic, I went through every emotion you can think of when I first got the call (from the Nationals),” Dieterich said after signing. “God has definitely blessed me with this opportunity.”

At Riesel, Dieterich starred in football, basketball and baseball, and made the FCA’s Super Centex Victory Bowl in the latter.

Mariners agree to terms with MCC’s Phillips

The Seattle Mariners have agreed to terms with former McLennan Community College pitcher Connor Phillips.

The Mariners took Phillips, a right-handed pitcher from Tomball, with the 64th overall pick in the June MLB Draft. Phillips signed for full slot value for pick No. 64, $1,050,300. But he will not join Seattle’s 60-man player pool, delaying his debut season until 2021.

Phillips went 3-1 in six starts as a freshman at MCC. He was the top-ranked JUCO prospect going into the draft, with a fastball that touches the upper 90s on the radar gun.

