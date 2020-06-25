I’ve always loved Major League Baseball, but that doesn’t mean my loyalty hasn’t been tested.
I’ve been enamored with the game since I went to the Astrodome for the first time in 1969.
I don’t recall if the Astros won or lost that day, but I do remember the awe I felt walking into the Eighth Wonder of the World. It was a revelation for a 12-year-old boy making his first pilgrimage to a major league game.
I’ve been hooked for 51 years.
My devotion to baseball continued to grow as I traveled to more major league parks, memorized the stats of the all-time greats, and read about the incomparable history of the game. If you haven’t read “The Boys of Summer” or “Ball Four,” now’s a good time to catch up since you’re probably sheltering in place most of the time.
I didn’t even mind paying a few bucks to sit in Arlington Stadium’s metal bleachers and melt in the 100-degree heat with drunken fans getting rowdier as the Texas Rangers’ shaky pitching staffs gave up bundles of runs.
The 1980s were a particularly fertile time as I made my first visit to Cooperstown, N.Y., to visit the Baseball Hall of Fame. “Field of Dreams,” “The Natural,” and “Bull Durham” were some of the best baseball films ever made.
I also began playing fantasy baseball, but the 1994 strike shook me out of my fantasy world.
Baseball players and owners had a contentious relationship well before the Chicago Black Sox threw the 1919 World Series. But even after free agency changed the game in the 1970s, the two sides always worked out their issues until a players strike canceled the 1994 World Series.
That was completely inexcusable.
The NFL has had its share of labor problems, but never at the cost of canceling a Super Bowl. NBA players and owners have had epic disagreements, but they’ve always played the championship series.
During the past few months, it was beginning to look like MLB didn’t learn anything from its colossal failure 26 years ago.
After the coronavirus pandemic shut down the country and job losses hit historic highs, millionaire MLB players and owners looked foolish as they bickered over how many games they should play when they returned and what salary cuts needed to be made with a shortened schedule.
The owners proposed a 60-game schedule with expanded playoffs on March 26. The players wanted more games and more money, and so the two sides haggled for three months.
After the players association repeatedly rejected offers, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred finally forced a 60-game season Tuesday night. It appears that a 10-team playoff will be held in October unless the coronavirus interrupts plans.
Players will be expected to report to camp July 1 with season-opening games slated for July 23 or July 24. Teams will play in their home parks, but the question remains if or when fans will be allowed to attend games later in the season.
In an attempt to reduce travel, schedules will look much different as each team will play 40 games within its own division and 20 against teams from the corresponding division in the other league.
National League fans better get used to seeing a designated hitter because that’s the plan for both leagues. Extra innings are expected to begin with a runner on second base, similar to softball’s longstanding international tie-breaker rule.
With the pandemic still raging, interruptions in the schedule should be expected. If a couple of players test positive for coronavirus, the whole team could be at risk of infection.
Some players might opt out of playing at all due to underlying health conditions.
It’s going to be a weird, unpredictable season unlike any other. But like college baseball, the 60-game schedule instead of the usual 162 games will make every game more important. The season will be a sprint instead of a marathon. There should be a lot of thrilling series in September as the playoffs grow closer.
I can’t wait to turn on my TV in late July and see a live MLB game instead of another rerun of the Chicago Cubs winning the 2016 World Series. Fox Sports Southwest showed a replay of the St. Louis Cardinals’ gut-wrenching 10-9 win over the Rangers in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series, and it was just as painful to watch as nine years ago.
So bring on baseball. America needs it now more than ever, no matter how bizarre it looks.
