The stage is set for a rollicking final night of action at the All-American ProRodeo Finals.
Friday night’s penultimate performance led to some great runs, including Bill Tutor’s top ride in the bareback competition, as he scored 87 points. Tristan Hansen was second with a score of 85.
Chason Floyd shot off his horse and showed some quick reflexes in busting off a time of 3.8 seconds to win the steer wrestling go-round.
The semifinals and finals will play out on Saturday night at Extraco Coliseum, completing the rodeo’s seven-day run in Waco.