COLLEGE STATION – When Trayveon Williams crossed the goal line on a 46-yard run with 1:39 left to play Saturday, the Aggies and their fans could finally relax.
Texas A&M’s 38-24 win over Ole Miss enabled the Aggies to check off several boxes.
An SEC home victory? Check. A win in November? Check. Finishing off a game? Check. Bowl eligibility? Check.
Williams rushed a career-high 31 times for 228 yards and quarterback Kellen Mond shook off two third-quarter turnovers to throw for three TDs and rush for another as the Aggies reversed their fortunes from their last two games.
The Aggies became bowl-eligible for the 10th straight year.
“I thought it was a big step for us as a football team,” coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Trayveon was huge. The defense was outstanding in the game.”
Williams eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season and has 1,159 with home games remaining against the University of Alabama-Birmingham and LSU. He joins Darren Lewis as the only A&M backs with four 200-yard games in their career.
Despite dominating in time of possession, first downs and yardage, Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3 SEC) entered the fourth quarter tied 21-21 with the Rebels.
A&M had faltered down the stretch in road losses to Mississippi State and Auburn, and has been notorious for bad Novembers. The 102,618 fans in the stands had to be wondering if recent problems would return.
The third quarter was especially concerning as A&M’s first two drives ended in turnovers.
Mond was stripped of the ball at the Ole Miss 5 and Zedrick Woods scooped up the loose ball at the 4 and sailed down the sideline to put the Rebels ahead 21-14.
The Aggies on their next drive were at midfield when Mond threw into double coverage and was picked off by Ken Webster at the 17.
Fisher said despite those two mistakes by Mond, he didn’t feel the need to bring in backup quarterback Nick Starkel.
“When that happens, you don’t jerk the guy out,” Fisher said. “I wanted to see how he responded.”
Mond led the Aggies to scores on four of the next five possessions and A&M outscored the Rebels 17-3 in the final quarter. On the only possession that didn’t end with a score, Braden Mann hit a 63-yard punt, tying him for the NCAA record of 13 punts of 60 or more yards in a season.
For the game, Mond completed 19 of 28 passes for 236 yards. He connected five times for 66 yards with Jhamon Ausbon, who had missed the last four games with a foot injury.
Mond said having Ausbon back was a big boost to the team.
Ole Miss (5-5, 1-5), which is under an NCAA ban from bowl games this year, kept itself in the game with the fumble return for the TD and big pass plays.
Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was 22 for 35 for 373 yards, hitting receivers A.J. Brown and DaMarkus Lodge six times apiece for 127 and 122 yards, respectively.
The defense kept forcing short possessions by the Rebels and Williams gained 172 of his 228 rushing yards in the second half.
“The last two weeks didn’t work out for us and we wouldn’t let that (another poor finish) happen,” he said. “Getting an SEC home win was a big thing for us.”