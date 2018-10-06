COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M played hard-nosed defense the final three quarters and in overtime, knocking off previously unbeaten No. 13 Kentucky, 20-14, Saturday night at Kyle Field.
After Kentucky kicker Miles Butler’s 43-yard field goal attempt bounced off the crossbar on the Wildcats’ overtime possession, Aggie running back Trayveon Williams burst through the right side, got upended and fell into the end zone for the winning TD.
The teams were meeting for the first time in Southeastern Conference play. A&M hadn’t played Kentucky since a 7-6 victory in 1953.
Saturday’s game was a low-scoring affair as well, with the teams tied 7-7 at halftime.
“The defense was outstanding,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the game. “We shot ourselves in the foot a few times on offense, but the defense did a great job.”
Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) was wearing throwback uniforms reminiscent of the 1998 Aggie team that won the Big 12 championship. That team won the Big 12 title with a 36-33 overtime win over Kansas State.
It was the Aggies’ first victory over a Top 25 opponent in seven tries. The last time also went to overtime, a 45-38 triumph over Tennessee at Kyle Field in 2016.
Williams gained 216 yards for the line of scrimmage, rushing 24 times for 144 yards and adding another 72 on six receptions. His 32-yard reception in the second quarter was the big play on A&M’s 70-yard, 13-play scoring drive. A&M quarterback Kellen Mond threw a 3-yard dart to Quartney Davis to knot the game at 7 with 1:14 to play in the half.
Kentucky (5 -1, 3-1) got on the board first when Lynn Bowden Jr. hauled in Terry Wilson’s 54-yard pass. The Wildcats were moving the ball at will in the first quarter, gaining 112 yards to A&M’s 38. But the Aggie defense adjusted, holding the Wildcats to 66 yards of offense the rest of the night.
After a scoreless third quarter that saw A&M kicker Seth Small hit the right upright on a 40-yard try, A&M scored with 10:13 to go in the fourth quarter when Kellen Mond’s pass to tight end Jace Sternberger went through underneath receiver Camron Buckley’s hands and straight to Sternberger, who raced 46 yards to the end zone.
Mond finished with 216 yards passing and the two TDs.
But A&M gave Kentucky life when Mond fumbled on a third-and-1 play and Wildcat safety Darius West scooped up the loose ball and ran 40 yards for the touchdown. The score tied the game at 14 with 4:17 to go.
West was Kentucky’s defensive standout. He also intercepted Mond and led Kentucky with 10 tackles.
A&M had six sacks of Wildcat quarterback Terry Wilson, who finished with 108 yards on 13-of-20 passing.
Punter Braden Mann again was often the Aggies’ most effective weapon, booming punts of 82 and 60 yards. He finished with a 59.6-yard average on five punts.