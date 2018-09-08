COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M gave Clemson and a national ESPN audience all they could handle Saturday night.
And if there had been any doubt about who should start at quarterback for the Aggies, Kellen Mond answered that with a phenomenal second half that nearly lifted the Aggies to an upset of No. 2 Clemson.
The Aggies came up short in a 28-26 loss before a rollicking crowd at Kyle Field announced at 104,794, the sixth-largest crowd in A&M history and the largest that Clemson ever played in front of.
The Tigers (2-0) withstood a furious 20-point rally by A&M, which nearly sent the game into overtime until Mond’s two-point conversion pass was picked off by Mark Fields with 26 ticks on the clock.
“There is a lot of fight in this team,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said after the game. “We have a lot of guys on this team that can make plays. They competed their tails off.”
Mond found Kendrick Rogers for a 24-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to two points. Mond and Rogers were a lethal combination; the Aggie quarterback found him seven times for 120 yards and two second-half touchdowns.
A&M (1-1) was poised to tie the game with 2:13 left when Quartney Davis caught a Mond pass and raced 23 yards to the Clemson 2, but as he tried to stretch the ball to the pylon, it went out of his hands and out of bounds.
After numerous replays and discussion among the officials, it was ruled the ball crossed the end zone, resulting in a touchback and making it Clemson’s ball.
It was the biggest in a number of mistakes for the Aggies, which had a promising first-half drive end on a fumble, and saw the usually reliable Daniel LaCamera push a 26-yard field goal attempt wide right on the opening drive of the game.
LaCamera also had a 50-yard attempt blocked, but made two 40-yard field goals.
Clemson’s Bryant led the Tigers with 259 yards from the line of scrimmage. He was 12 of 17 for 205 yards with a touchdown, and rushed 15 times for 54 yards and a TD.
Mond and the Aggie offense struggled in the first half as Clemson built a 14-6 lead on a 1-yard run by quarterback Kelly Bryant and a big 64-yard pass play from backup quarterback Tee Lawrence to Tee Higgins.
Higgins also had a huge 50-yard catch on Clemson’s third TD drive of the game, though video reviews showed Higgins had an obvious push-off on his Aggie defender.
But Mond and his teammates left the Aggie fans breathless in the second half. Mond, who finished with a career high 430 yards on 23-of-40 passing, had 343 of those yards in the second half.
“The guy put his heart and soul out there,” Fisher said of Mond. “The moment was not too big for him.”
Mond connected with eight different receivers as A&M outgained the Tigers 359-197 in the second half.
One of the few Aggie highlights in the opening half was the play of punter Braden Mann, who boomed shots of 69 and 73 yards, and also made the tackle after the blocked kick.
When asked what he hoped the fans and TV audience saw of himself and the Aggies, Mond replied, “I hope they see a team that plays together and was willing to fight to the finish.”